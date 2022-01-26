Tokyo reports 14,086 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk along a shopping street in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 14,086 new coronavirus cases, up 1,273 from Tuesday and up 6,709 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 3,225 cases were in their 20s, 2,442 in their 30s and 2,213 in their 40s, while 1,600 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,829 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 470, up 26 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,303), Hokkaido (2,091), Okinawa (1,256), Hiroshima (1,252), Okayama (876), Gunma (808), Gifu (757), Niigata (628), Mie (599), Tochigi (594), Nagano (537), Kagawa (370), Oita (356), Fukushima (338), Ehime (279), Fukui (182), Toyama (170), Tottori (158) and Yamagata (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





