Tokyo reports 14,086 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 14,086 new coronavirus cases, up 1,273 from Tuesday and up 6,709 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 3,225 cases were in their 20s, 2,442 in their 30s and 2,213 in their 40s, while 1,600 were aged between 10 and 19, and 1,829 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 470, up 26 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,303), Hokkaido (2,091), Okinawa (1,256), Hiroshima (1,252), Okayama (876), Gunma (808), Gifu (757), Niigata (628), Mie (599), Tochigi (594), Nagano (537), Kagawa (370), Oita (356), Fukushima (338), Ehime (279), Fukui (182), Toyama (170), Tottori (158) and Yamagata (150).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers. last Wednesday 7,377
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
Lordy! The truth is coming out!
WilliB
EIGHTEEN (18) people in an urban metropolis of about 20 million. And the media keeps telling is we should worry. Fact is, with Omicron being both insanely infectious and mild at the same time, everyone will get in contact with it, and most will not even notice. We can look at countries ahead in the Omicron curve like SA to see how it unfolds.
falseflagsteve
Despite huge case numbers which in no way reflect the true numbers we don’t see the hospitals overwhelmed and large amount of deaths. There may be some increase but these will probably fall within a couple of weeks as the peak is reached and cases fall
If you are non senior you are unlikely to have anything part from cold to flu like symptoms. Less than 1% of unvaccinated need hospitalisation and that includes all ages, all those with serious health health issues including the morbidly obese.
nonu6976
This entire statement is fact free.
Ashley Shiba
I tried to get tested today, no fever but have had stomach discomfort and the doctor a couple taps on my stomach and said I was fine, 5 days of medicine and just probably food poisoning. I told him I work in a school with kids, and so, please do the test and without him giving approval there was no way to get the test. My friend is going to buy some PCR rapid tests for me near her house.
WilliB
nonu6976
No, that is what all available statistics say. Do you have other information?
jkctlr89
Only 7.2% until the 50% covid hospital bed capacity reached that will trigger the next SOE in Tokyo.
Simian Lane
God help us when something really bad comes along, like war or the Black Plague or another earthquake, and they are wheelbarrowing out the bodies. That would warrant this kind of daily count.
it just seems so overblown at this stage. And I blame governments, media, and the people. They’re all to blame now,
smithinjapan
Won't matter if it's a million -- so long as they don't call an ACTUAL state of emergency and insist on this "quasi" stuff, they need not do a thing, nor provide any kind of assistance at all. And so long as they do nothing, it'll keep on spreading. Oh, and rumor has it a new variant has been found.
Reckless
According to the link above, in Tokyo on 1/23 8,629 PCR tests were conducted. Closer to 20,000 on weekdays last week. We are getting near 75% positivity! Is that good epidemiology there? Might as well just rely on the doctors' diagnosis without a test if almost every test is positive.
klausdorth
Increasing across the board!
Doesn't look too good now, does it?
Obese or not, you can get "hit" by the virus, some more, some less.
Fuzzy
Why do they always report the number by age group for everyone under 50, but not the over 50 crowd? It's the elderly that are more likely to have a bad run with covid.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
The Japanese government is doing its darnedest the minimize the effects of the pandemic, seemingly assisted by a brigade of copy pasters with names suggesting that this government is actually engaging in fear mongering conspiracy.
I think most would hope that the Japanese government took a more pro-active, comprehensive and socially-conscious approach to their pandemic measures.
falseflagsteve
Klausdorth
It looks fine as we have seen in South Africa it is a short wave with far less deaths and severe cases than previous ones. Good news is that those who have already had Covid are usually better protected than those with two jabs, slightly less than those with booster though.
Omicron is mild, whether you choose to believe that or not. It also provides good protection against Delta. A very mild highly contagious variant is far preferable than the opposite option.
Monty
no fever but have had stomach discomfort
How is that related to Covid symptoms?
Nobody will do a Corona test according a stomach ache without any fever.
Tora
Only in Japan do cases not double every two or three days. LOL
Foreigner In Tokyo
Is there any reason why people think the omicron wave will peak here in the near future? Look at the slow protracted way in which new cases are occurring. It's not 200, then 20,000, then 2,000,000. We're seeing a gradual, limited increase from one day to the next. Even week on week it might be 2,000 or 4,000 people more in comparison per given day. That's small fries. Other countries are seeing upwards of 1M new infections any given day, whereas Japan will never test enough to find that number in a million years.
It's quite possible this is going to play out for a while, or have multiple mini peaks and valleys, especially if only certain segments of the population (i.e. people under 40) are largely socializing and spreading omicron at the moment. What happens when everyone else comes back out in full force and the virus is still circulating?
ClippetyClop
You keep telling us that the media keeps telling is we should worry.
If you stopped telling us that people keep telling us that we should worry then we probably wouldn't be as worried as you are.
falseflagsteve
Foreigner
We probably have a few million currently infected in Japan, it will not be a long dragged out wave. Case numbers are irrelevant really, it’s so contagious it is ripping through the country. Most won’t know they are infected and will go about their daily business and whilst doing so will infect others etc etc.
Alos the younger people you speak about will be infecting their families and those while they are out, neighbours, store workers and teachers.
Blacklabel
More evidence that the cases go up as the vaccination rate goes up.
Fuzzy
@Foreigner
The virus is not likely acting differently here. It's the testing that is different. Infections have been underreported this entire pandemic in Japan. That's not going to change. So testing is irrelevant to the reals ebbs and flow of infections. Other countries with more robust data have seen the cases explode and then turn down after 4-5 weeks. No reason to think it will be different here.
Rob
@Foreigner In Tokyo
It just appears to be rising slowly in Japan do to their hopelessly inadequate testing regime. There's without a doubt at least three time as many cases in reality. The slow, protracted rise we see is due to poor record keeping.
Reckless
Anal swab! Bend over Monty!
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Oxycodin
