national

Tokyo reports 14,219 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 14,219 new coronavirus cases, up 4,339 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down five from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 618, down 10 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,007), Hokkaido (3,886), Kagoshima (3,824), Kyoto (2,827), Okinawa (2,723), Ehime (2,397) and Gunma (2,242).

Editor: Story will be updated later more nationwide numbers.

Great! Keep coming down so people in Japan can get back to normal and open up to the world.

You wouldn’t even know Covid existed in Australia now and it is great!

Not good, cases are going up. I wonder if it is related to the less strict entry requirements for foreigners upon entry to Japan.

