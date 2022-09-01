Tokyo reports 14,451 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 14,451 new coronavirus cases, down 977 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 555, down 36 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,410), Hokkaido (5,637), Hiroshima (4,774), Okayama (3,135), Niigata (2,940), Gifu (2,536) and Fukushima (2,192).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

