national

Tokyo reports 14,451 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 14,451 new coronavirus cases, down 977 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 34, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 555, down 36 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,410), Hokkaido (5,637), Hiroshima (4,774), Okayama (3,135), Niigata (2,940), Gifu (2,536) and Fukushima (2,192).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

"up down 977"

Careful now - I'm afraid we'll get on off topic.

With cases crashing it’s Time for the government to downgrade this thing and move on.

Slowly but surely down we go. The trend is good.

I wish there would be comparisons to the same day of the week for the previous week as comparisons to days within the same week are less relevant.

But it seems the trend is down and that is good news to be sure.

