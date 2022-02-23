Tokyo reports 14,567 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 14,567 new coronavirus cases, up 3,121 from Tuesday and down 2,764 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 1,874 cases were in their 20s, 2,297 in their 30s, 2,389 in their 40s and 1,437 in their 50s, while 1,833 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,895 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,489, down 15 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gunma (742), Okinawa (737), Okayama (710), Gifu (709), Kagawa (490), Ishikawa (470), Tokushima (402), Fukui (351), Fukushima (349), Oita (329), Yamaguchi (319), Iwate (305), Ehime (276), Yamagata (246), Kochi (225) andTottori (211).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
6 Comments
Login to comment
Wobot
Still going down...
klausdorth
Another "minor" increase, not just for Tokyo!
Ehime reported +276 and one fatality.
I seriously hope that count won't go up again!
Doolittle
Another huge number of cases. Not getting any better here. And a big jump in cases in Okinawa too.
TokyoJoe
Great to see it fizzling out, storm in a teacup.
falseflagsteve
Klausdorth
Falling cases don’t mean every day in every area is down, it means a downward trend. The peak occurred as and when I predicted, severe cases and deaths will peak soon, should be 7-16 days before they also begin to fall.
Thomas Goodtime
Steve! Good to see you back. I was wondering where you'd got to