Tokyo reports 14,567 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 14,567 new coronavirus cases, up 3,121 from Tuesday and down 2,764 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 1,874 cases were in their 20s, 2,297 in their 30s, 2,389 in their 40s and 1,437 in their 50s, while 1,833 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,895 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,489, down 15 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Gunma (742), Okinawa (737), Okayama (710), Gifu (709), Kagawa (490), Ishikawa (470), Tokushima (402), Fukui (351), Fukushima (349), Oita (329), Yamaguchi (319), Iwate (305), Ehime (276), Yamagata (246), Kochi (225) andTottori (211).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





