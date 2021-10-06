Tokyo reports 143 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 143 new coronavirus cases, down six from Wednesday and 75 down from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 70, up down seven from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, down 17 from Wednesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
2 Comments
Aly Rustom
Ever since the numbers have been coming down significantly, JT has not reported on the NUMBER OF TESTS performed like they used to before...
Ejal73
Aly Rustom
Click on the red “new coronavirus numbers”. You can see quite a lot of information, including testing
gakinotsukai
I think the intention what to show how JT filters the information from the source to prove their point, not reporting every data for full transparency.
This is a media bias.
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Still high, should be under 100.
Jimizo
Up or down?
Anyway, looking at the hospitalizations and deaths, Japan is in a relatively decent place at this moment in time. Over 170 million vaccines administered.
What happened to the strong vaccine hesitancy predicted by our anti-vaxxers? I don’t usually watch films, but I did watch ‘It’ the other day. The clown shriveling up at the end reminded me of it.