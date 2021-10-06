Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 143 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 143 new coronavirus cases, down six from Wednesday and 75 down from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 70, up down seven from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, down 17 from Wednesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Ever since the numbers have been coming down significantly, JT has not reported on the NUMBER OF TESTS performed like they used to before...

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Aly Rustom

Click on the red “new coronavirus numbers”. You can see quite a lot of information, including testing

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Click on the red “new coronavirus numbers”. You can see quite a lot of information, including testing

I think the intention what to show how JT filters the information from the source to prove their point, not reporting every data for full transparency.

This is a media bias.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Still high, should be under 100.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Tokyo was 70, up down seven from Wednesday

Up or down?

Anyway, looking at the hospitalizations and deaths, Japan is in a relatively decent place at this moment in time. Over 170 million vaccines administered.

What happened to the strong vaccine hesitancy predicted by our anti-vaxxers? I don’t usually watch films, but I did watch ‘It’ the other day. The clown shriveling up at the end reminded me of it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo