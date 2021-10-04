Tokyo reports 144 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 144 new coronavirus cases, up 57 from Monday and 104 down from last Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 181.9.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 74, three down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 655, down 38 from Monday.





https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

