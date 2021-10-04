Tokyo reports 144 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 144 new coronavirus cases, up 57 from Monday and 104 down from last Tuesday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 181.9.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 74, three down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 655, down 38 from Monday.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Reckless
Now time to see Kishida's plan to reopen the border to those with jobs waiting in Japan, and for tourism. I think having 10 bureaucratic steps and downloading 3 apps at Haneda airport is way overkill. Will Japan even honor its own vaccine passport?
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Time to announce the plans to open borders....
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Almost a hundred percent increase. Dads,,,sure glad I am immune.
klausdorth
Yesterday 87 (official count).
Today 144. Will there be another so-called "wave"?
Time for Kishida and his new vaccination minister to get to work.
Don't want those numbers to increase before the election, now, do ya?
3RENSHO
"Will Japan even honor its own vaccine passport?"
Of course not.
JT poster: 'Reckless' Today | 16:53pm JST - excellent comment!
Sven Asai
Open the borders? You morons still can’t get enough from that global virus loads and mutants? Unbelievable. Opening some bars and eateries is currently ok, but surely not the borders.
SteveinJapan
Get with the times, Sven. The virus will not be eliminated, it's endemic. The world has no choice but to learn to live with it. This kind of backwards attitude belongs in Western Australia with the rest of the troglodytes.
ian
Seems life expectancy of the Japanese increased inspite of the pandemic
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/opinion/2021/10/02/commentary/japan-commentary/japan-covid19-response/
Reckless
Well here are some problems Japan doesn't have: opioid addictions, gun violence, PTSD from military engagements in foreign countries, out of control obesity, gang violence in inner cities, food culture hijacked by megacorp processors, corn syrup in every single food. Japan has some things right.
ian
Actually I was hoping some people get curious and open the link, it offers insights on govt manipulation to control the spread of covid
samuraivunyl
Reckless.....
So right.
FtGuy2017
Pfff...speaks volumes about who are really into conspiracies...
ian
Hahaha
Sven Asai
How can you know? We are forced to live with it. Real elimination lockdowns haven’t been applied so far, so nobody can state they work or fail. Btw., estimates are, that there exist as many viruses as beach sand. And although that number is sheer overwhelming, only very few people are entangled by sand. In other words, if we are condemned to accept the viruses, at least there should be some separation efforts. Not that we all die tomorrow morning, but we cannot live with the viruses for a longer time span, I am sure. Decreasing vaccine efficacy, life expectancies or LongCovid as well as economic, social and psychological distortions give a clear sign for that. How often can everyone win those bettings in a row, next booster, next infection wave, while quickly getting in affected age groups oneself? It’s not very probable to stand it all as long as it had been before the pandemic. In addition, the body’s resources necessary against the viruses are used and then aren’t available against other infections, cancer and so on. It’s really a mess, although only a few might think so.