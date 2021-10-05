Tokyo reports 149 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 149 new coronavirus cases, up five from Tuesday and 118 down from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 77, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 612, down 43 from Tuesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Matej
so less and less everyday no deaths yet as now,possibly some will appear later at evening as usual...
Reckless
So now the price of gas is higher than the number of cases. Glad I don't drive. I am becoming more comfortable walking outside without my mask. Can't wait until this year is over.
snowymountainhell
Whoah, wait! Was there ever a correlation? Or,… a “greater conspiracy”? To what are you alluding?
- RecklessToday 04:56 pm JST
So now the price of gas is higher than the number of cases. Glad I don't drive.
Some can afford their own driver.
klausdorth
Matdj, it's not less and less every day! Do the maths. Minor increases again!
Monty
Minor increases again!
Come on Man...Tokyo has a population of 14.000.000.
Do you think "up 5 from Tuesday" is a big deal?
Akula
170M vaccine doses now, with close to 79M people fully vaccinated. I think we've seen the end of any major outbreaks in Japan.
Cases falling everywhere - 8 new cases on the entire island of Shikoku today for example.
Akula
Hokkaido with only 16 new cases. I think we can say COVID in Japan has been and gone.
snowymountainhell
Yes, especially IF it’s “5” from ‘the same’ hostess bar, … or izakaya.
Personal protocols and “Stay Safe” Everyone!