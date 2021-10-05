Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 149 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 149 new coronavirus cases, up five from Tuesday and 118 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 77, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 612, down 43 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

so less and less everyday no deaths yet as now,possibly some will appear later at evening as usual...

So now the price of gas is higher than the number of cases. Glad I don't drive. I am becoming more comfortable walking outside without my mask. Can't wait until this year is over.

Whoah, wait! Was there ever a correlation? Or,… a “greater conspiracy”? To what are you alluding?

- RecklessToday  04:56 pm JST

So now the price of gas is higher than the number of cases. Glad I don't drive.

Some can afford their own driver.

Matdj, it's not less and less every day! Do the maths. Minor increases again!

Minor increases again!

Come on Man...Tokyo has a population of 14.000.000.

Do you think "up 5 from Tuesday" is a big deal?

170M vaccine doses now, with close to 79M people fully vaccinated. I think we've seen the end of any major outbreaks in Japan.

Cases falling everywhere - 8 new cases on the entire island of Shikoku today for example.

Hokkaido with only 16 new cases. I think we can say COVID in Japan has been and gone.

Yes, especially IF it’s “5” from ‘the same’ hostess bar, … or izakaya.

@Monty 5:17pm: “Come on Man...Do you think "up 5 from Tuesday" is a big deal?” -

Personal protocols and “Stay Safe” Everyone!

