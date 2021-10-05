Tokyo reports 149 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 149 new coronavirus cases, up five from Tuesday and 118 down from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 77, up three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 612, down 43 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

