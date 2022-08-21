Tokyo reports 15,085 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 15,085 new coronavirus cases, down 9,695 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 640, up eight from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,263), Hokkaido (5,397), Okayama (2,838), Nagasaki (1,921), Gifu (1,720), Okinawa (1,700) and Tokushima (1,676).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

