Tokyo reports 15,085 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 15,085 new coronavirus cases, down 9,695 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 640, up eight from Sunday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,263), Hokkaido (5,397), Okayama (2,838), Nagasaki (1,921), Gifu (1,720), Okinawa (1,700) and Tokushima (1,676).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
WilliB
So the news are still obsessing about "cases", which is a meaningless parameter. The sentence that counts is "The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 36". So 36 in a metropolis of 20 million, and you can bet if you look at the individuals, you find high risk factors (i.e. age and other conditions).
Sanjinosebleed
Pack it up! Game over Covid!…
Hurry up and change the classification and open the borders!