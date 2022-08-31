Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shopper checks her mobile phone beside a masked lion statue outside a department store in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Tokyo reports 15,428 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 15,428 new coronavirus cases, up 1,209 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 33, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 591, down 27 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (8,248), Hiroshima (5,080), Nagasaki (2,890), Okayama (2,878), Okinawa (2,546), Niigata (2,501), Fukushima (2,274) and Gunma (2,193).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

