People wait for a train on a station platform in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 15,525 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 15,525 new coronavirus cases, up 5,191 from Monday and down 1,588 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 2,243 cases were in their 20s, 2,635 in their 30s, 2,741 in their 40s and 1,682 in their 50s, while 1,878 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,439 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,403, up 10 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (4,734), Hokkaido (2,282), Gunma (1.046), Shiga (881), Okinawa (721), Kagoshima (695), Okayama (653), Mie (545), Nagano (517), Kagawa (435), Yamanashi (397), Oita (368), Yamaguchi (342), Ehime (281), Kochi (266), Fukui (265), Akita (221), Miyazaki (207), Tokushima (180) and Iwate (165).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

2022 will be the end of this pandemic as we know it.

Positivity rate and number manipulation! The government!

Or we're seeing the end of the omicron wave in Japan. Sometimes the answers are that simple.

Seems like it's levelling off already

Positivity rate and number manipulation! The government!

Oh the predicable irony

Once again more than yesterday and a little less than last week Tuesday.

I expect the numbers to go up again tomorrow. Happened here in Ehime already.

At least I will be able to get my long-awaited booster shot next week.

Oh the predicable irony

This downward trend was obvious and follows what we've seen in Okinawa.

So yes, predictable. But ironic?

It's over.

It's over.

Getting so ridiculously predictable.

Give it a rest.

The link in the article shows just over 17,000 tests. That’s one way to ensure numbers can’t spiral out of control I guess haha!

