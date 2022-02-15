Tokyo reports 15,525 new coronavirus cases

People wait for a train on a station platform in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 15,525 new coronavirus cases, up 5,191 from Monday and down 1,588 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 2,243 cases were in their 20s, 2,635 in their 30s, 2,741 in their 40s and 1,682 in their 50s, while 1,878 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,439 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 77, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,403, up 10 from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (4,734), Hokkaido (2,282), Gunma (1.046), Shiga (881), Okinawa (721), Kagoshima (695), Okayama (653), Mie (545), Nagano (517), Kagawa (435), Yamanashi (397), Oita (368), Yamaguchi (342), Ehime (281), Kochi (266), Fukui (265), Akita (221), Miyazaki (207), Tokushima (180) and Iwate (165).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today