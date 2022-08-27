Tokyo reports 15,834 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 15,834 new coronavirus cases, down 1,292 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 40, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 627, up three from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hiroshima (5,538), Hokkaido (5,160), Okayama (3,070), Kagoshima (3,067), Mie (2,931), Niigata (2,652), Nagasaki (2,604), Kumamoto (2,499), Gifu (2,458), Okinawa (2,252) and Nara (2.010).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

