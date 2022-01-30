Tokyo reports 15,895 new coronavirus cases

Medical staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces attend a ceremony at a COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Tokyo ahead of the start of booster shot Monday for people aged 18 or older.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 15,895 new coronavirus cases, down 1,538 from Saturday and up 6,247 from last Sunday.

By age group, 3,307 cases were in their 20s, 2,774 in their 30s, 2,516 in their 40s and 1,546 in their 50s, while 1,855 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,244 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 23, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 767, up 33 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,782), Shizuoka (1,390), Hiroshima (1,376), Okayama (924), Gunma (871), Okinawa (838 plus a further 89 cases among U.S. military personnel), Gifu (707), Kagoshima (564), Nagano (498), Niigata (453), Fukushima (424), Oita (411), Yamaguchi (383), Ishikawa (359), Kagawa (351), Miyazaki (345), Aomori (306), Ehime (258), Yamagata (257), Fukui (208), Tottori (175) and Kochi (169).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

