Tokyo reports 151 new coronavirus cases; 225 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 151 new coronavirus cases, up 48 from Monday and 105 more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, one more than Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 54, up two from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Okinawa Prefecture reported 225 cases and Yamaguchi had 79, of which 62 were in Iwakuni.

