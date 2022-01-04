Tokyo reports 151 new coronavirus cases; 225 in Okinawa

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 151 new coronavirus cases, up 48 from Monday and 105 more than last Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, one more than Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 54, up two from Sunday.
Meanwhile, Okinawa Prefecture reported 225 cases and Yamaguchi had 79, of which 62 were in Iwakuni.
Yubaru
And why isnt this the top line? Oh right... Tokyo-centric reporting again!
FYI, the military also reported 164 new infections so the total for Okinawa is actually 389. Not to mention it has also been reported that the US Military had over 830 cases between December 15th and January 3rd.
Rocket Lees
Okinawa (and apparently Yamaguchi) are now apparently including cases from the military bases. Is this a new thing, or have those been included all along?
FYI
Yes. Today's total count in Okinawa is 389,
Reckless
Based on the symptoms I would like to get omicron and boost my immunity.
FYI
Rocket Lees
No. They are still counted separately.
Read the numbers in the news headline. The count only includes the Okinawan civilians (225).
If you add the US military personnel (164) to that number, the total count on the island becomes 389.
justasking
We won't get the booster until March. Might as well get this Omicron and get this over with.
It was a fun 3 months fully vaccinated. I was able to meet most of my friends.
Simian Lane
meanwhile acid rain is conquering large swathes of Asia, and post-industrial Europe is experiencing a large rise in suicides. I can’t give you a number on this, no car crash fatalities, because the obsession is currently elsewhere. Flu is on the rise, since last month, and it will steadily worsen over winter.
Yubaru
They have been EXCULDED all along, because they are not "tested" nor taken care of by any Japanese health center or hospital. Even though they live here, AND have been partially responsible for the virus spreading in the local communities.
There is also no way for the Japanese health authorities to confirm the actual numbers either (sound familiar?)
klausdorth
And it keeps on going!
Besides:
"Even though it’s *probably*** *a milder variant, I don’t think it’s a guarantee that there won’t be long-term residual or downstream effects* that are problematic for people."
So, it seems that even scientists don't know yet what will happen in the long-run.
Rob
The usual story. 2~ 6 months after mass mRNA shots, sickness among the population explodes.
Anyone still taking these shots has a death wish. Anyone still pushing them is a criminal.
falseflagsteve
Klausdorth
It is a milder variant and does not effect the lungs the way the previous variants did, that’s why the most common symptoms are the same as the common cold. The main long term problems are mental health issues caused by the mass hysteria in the Western media.
CommodoreFlag
Considering yesterday was pretty much a public holiday, it's going to be a lot higher tomorrow. Hope this doesn't lead to another state of emergency.