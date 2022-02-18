Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People along a side street in the Kabukicho area of Tokyo on Thursday night. Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
national

Tokyo reports 16,129 new coronavirus cases


TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 16,129 new coronavirus cases, down 1,735 from Thursday and down 2,531 from last Friday.

By age group, 2,436 cases were in their 20s, 2,778 in their 30s, 2,916 in their 40s and 1,551 in their 50s, while 1,907 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,398 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, one down from Thursday, health officials said.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,656), Shiga (1,044), Gifu (881), Gunma (750), Okayama (725), Mie (720), Okinawa (681), Ishikawa (476), Kagawa (445), Nagano (520), Nagasaki (382), Fukushima (364), Yamaguchi (261), Fukui (247), Tokushima (242), Iwate (242), Miyazaki (227), Kochi (222), Akita (216), Ehime (209) and Yamagata (188).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.




Bored of it now ...

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 80, one down from Thursday, health officials said.

RIP

1 ( +1 / -0 )

down 2,531 from last Friday.

Great news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“Bored of it now ...”

then while read it and commented? Guess the curiosity is still there?

0 ( +0 / -0 )














