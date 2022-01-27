Tokyo reports 16,538 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 16,538 new coronavirus cases, up 2,452 from Wednesday and up 7,900 from last Thursday.
By age group, 3,775 cases were in their 20s, 3,000 in their 30s, 2,594 in their 40s and 1,661 in their 50s, while 1,750 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,048 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 537, up 67 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,856), Hiroshima (1,502), Gunma (1,100), Okayama (756), Nagano (687), Niigata (611), Kagoshima (544), Ishikawa (493), Yamaguchi (445), Miyazaki (409), Fukushima (364), Kagawa (360), Oita (339), Ehime (304), Toyama (277), Kochi (198), Yamagata (161) and Tottori (139).
justasking
Still doubling every week. Looks like the fast peaking in other countries and now the downtrend is not due to omicron’s mildness or infectiousness but rather the booster shots.
Jordi Puentealto
Japan's shortage of coronavirus infection testing kits is becoming a serious issue amid the omicron variant's rapid spread. Antigen test orders are particularly strained, with hundreds of times more requests for tests than the actual amount being carried out, thereby forcing manufacturers to adjust shipments to avoid stocks running out. The Japanese government is looking to solve the shortage by requesting manufacturers increase production to 800,000 units per day.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220127/p2a/00m/0sc/005000c
Thomas Goodtime
Worrying.
But hey, if you're not obese, why worry....
Ashley Shiba
Thomas, the virus does not care about your body size, however, it appears those who are unvaccinated are more likely to get seriously ill.
In the school I work there are 2 families hit by the COVID and neither family is obese and they have being suffering. Now, I don't know if they are vaccinated or not and nor is it my business.
falseflagsteve
Justasking
FFS fact-check! Incorrect, the data shows due to the contagious nature of Omicron it peaks and falls fast, boosters have nothing to do with this as can be seen in data from South Africa and the UK to a lesser extent.
Very high case numbers, probably reflect less than 10% of those actually infected but low hospital rates. Case numbers will be falling very soon and a week or so after so will hospitalizations and deaths.
yakyak
To mask or not to mask, that is the question.
falseflagsteve
Thomas Goodtime
FFS fact-check! Incorrect, children including the obese are also extremely low risk. Zero deaths from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic of any under tens in Japan.
Simian Lane
i saw a flute and some cats today plus the wine is fine, my jaw hurts, the sky is blue, it’s another day