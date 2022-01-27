Tokyo reports 16,538 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 16,538 new coronavirus cases, up 2,452 from Wednesday and up 7,900 from last Thursday.

By age group, 3,775 cases were in their 20s, 3,000 in their 30s, 2,594 in their 40s and 1,661 in their 50s, while 1,750 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,048 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 537, up 67 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,856), Hiroshima (1,502), Gunma (1,100), Okayama (756), Nagano (687), Niigata (611), Kagoshima (544), Ishikawa (493), Yamaguchi (445), Miyazaki (409), Fukushima (364), Kagawa (360), Oita (339), Ehime (304), Toyama (277), Kochi (198), Yamagata (161) and Tottori (139).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

