People walk on a pedestrian crossing in the Shibuya district of Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 16,662 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 16,662 new coronavirus cases, down 216 from Wednesday and up 8,133 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up 10 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,638), Okinawa (3,565), Hokkaido (1,713), Kagoshima (1,516), Mie (1,224), Nara (1,121), Oita (1,103), Gifu (1,040), Shimane (1,006), Miyazaki (966), Gunma (942), Ehime (856), Miyagi (808), Okayama (786), Niigata (783), Nagano (699), Yamaguchi (672), Ishikawa (647), Kagawa (580), Wakayama (575), Fukushima (508), Fukui (443), Toyama (423), Tottori (408), Kochi (328), Tokushima (317), Yamagata (319) and Akita (310).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

1 Comment
Going down finally!

Yeah! Going down, however, with a long week looming, it will continue to rise again, I feel!

Tokyo is not a country and is not the only prefecture in the COUNTRY of Japan….. these numbers are through the roof …. Mask up …. Vax up…. Follow the 3 C’s…..

