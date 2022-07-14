Tokyo reports 16,662 coronavirus cases

People walk on a pedestrian crossing in the Shibuya district of Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 16,662 new coronavirus cases, down 216 from Wednesday and up 8,133 from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up 10 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,638), Okinawa (3,565), Hokkaido (1,713), Kagoshima (1,516), Mie (1,224), Nara (1,121), Oita (1,103), Gifu (1,040), Shimane (1,006), Miyazaki (966), Gunma (942), Ehime (856), Miyagi (808), Okayama (786), Niigata (783), Nagano (699), Yamaguchi (672), Ishikawa (647), Kagawa (580), Wakayama (575), Fukushima (508), Fukui (443), Toyama (423), Tottori (408), Kochi (328), Tokushima (317), Yamagata (319) and Akita (310).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

