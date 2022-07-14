Tokyo reports 16,662 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 16,662 new coronavirus cases, down 216 from Wednesday and up 8,133 from last Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 15, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 100, up 10 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (4,638), Okinawa (3,565), Hokkaido (1,713), Kagoshima (1,516), Mie (1,224), Nara (1,121), Oita (1,103), Gifu (1,040), Shimane (1,006), Miyazaki (966), Gunma (942), Ehime (856), Miyagi (808), Okayama (786), Niigata (783), Nagano (699), Yamaguchi (672), Ishikawa (647), Kagawa (580), Wakayama (575), Fukushima (508), Fukui (443), Toyama (423), Tottori (408), Kochi (328), Tokushima (317), Yamagata (319) and Akita (310).
painkiller
Going down finally!
Leighton Rutt
Yeah! Going down, however, with a long week looming, it will continue to rise again, I feel!
Steven Mccarthy
Tokyo is not a country and is not the only prefecture in the COUNTRY of Japan….. these numbers are through the roof …. Mask up …. Vax up…. Follow the 3 C’s…..