Tokyo reports 16 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 16 new coronavirus cases, down three from Friday and the same as last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 50, down one from Friday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
0 Comments
Login to comment
vendingmachinemusic
Please keep the borders closed for now, we do not need the O variant wrecking havoc here.