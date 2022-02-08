Tokyo reports 17,113 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 17,113 new coronavirus cases, up 4,902 from Monday and up 2,668 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 2,780 cases were in their 20s, 2,874 in their 30s, 2,862 in their 40s and 1,814 in their 50s, while 1,999 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,569 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,141, down two from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (5,091), Hokkaido (2,879), Shiga (1,389), Gunma (1,033), Gifu (1,011), Okayama (886), Mie (715), Okinawa (682), Miyagi (676), Kagoshima (628), Oita (523), Fukushima (479), Niigata (404), Yamaguchi (373), Kagawa (359), Kochi (249), Ehime (244), Fukui (228), Ishikawa (221), Yamagata (201) and Iwate (152)..

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

