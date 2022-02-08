Tokyo reports 17,113 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 17,113 new coronavirus cases, up 4,902 from Monday and up 2,668 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 2,780 cases were in their 20s, 2,874 in their 30s, 2,862 in their 40s and 1,814 in their 50s, while 1,999 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,569 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 51, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,141, down two from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (5,091), Hokkaido (2,879), Shiga (1,389), Gunma (1,033), Gifu (1,011), Okayama (886), Mie (715), Okinawa (682), Miyagi (676), Kagoshima (628), Oita (523), Fukushima (479), Niigata (404), Yamaguchi (373), Kagawa (359), Kochi (249), Ehime (244), Fukui (228), Ishikawa (221), Yamagata (201) and Iwate (152)..
Reckless
Not feeling good today. I wonder if I am one of the uncounted cases?
klausdorth
So up we go again.
Soon to be in the 20.000+ range, I assume.
Once again, everything looks worse than one week ago, can't be denied!
Oh, sorry, the nationwide is down to "just" 1.141, missed that one.
Ashley Shiba
Every Monday so many get excited by the lower numbers and my words regretfully we will never know the true numbers until Tuesday and ending on Saturday. I don't see the numbers dropping for some weeks or a few months but there is a prayer I am wrong and it could be sooner.
nonu6976
I'd say test yourself with a RAT, but they are inexcusably in short supply in Japan.
Antiquesaving
So yesterday I commented on how predictable certain commenters are and how throughout this wave and the past waves every Monday (AKA Sunday's test results) they go "great numbers are down, we peaked, blah, blah, blah, only to repeat the same comments next Monday and the next and next..... until they finally get it right.
So here we are after all yesterday's declarations of "it has peaked cases are down" and back up we go as testing resumes and we are even up 2,668 from the same day last week.
Well on Sunday/Monday next week we can again read the same "peaked, numbers down" comments from the same people and have a chuckle.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Every new infection means there is one more person who could come down with long term COVID symptoms.
Infect a vulnerable person with co-morbidity leading to tragic consequences.
Not be at a position where they could work from home and maintain their standard of living.
This should be remembered when a certain ideological brigade arrives to tell you: It is just like the common cold.
Foreigner In Tokyo
Wouldn't it be remarkable if there was testing at some kind of legitimate scale - even in line with developing countries would be an improvement - and people in charge and responsible for making decisions could actually use the data?
Imagine for example, that today's total was determined to epresent 80% of the real number, whereas last Tuesday's data represented only 25%. That would actually make today a sign that the spread has significantly decreased. But of course no one has any clue, so it's a total mystery. It's impossible to extrapolate from insufficient information.
I have trouble processing the gross irresponsibility that goes on here. It's truly on a magnitude that makes Donald Trump seem like a major success in his handling of the virus. Japan has not produced a single commercially avaliable vaccine in over two years despite all the claims of the science and research here being world class. Tokyo lacks adequate facilities for large numbers of infected people and thus hopes every day that the medical system doesn't collapse.
Meanwhile the people here are complicit, opting to reelect the same corrupt hacks responsible for the mismanagement, or else can't be asked to vote period despite the national election being on a Sunday.
I just shake my head in disgust.
Steven Mccarthy
Seems we’re still soaring to that peak . Up, up , and away. Children still leading the surge . Surely they’re not out at the bars. Where could they possibly be catching this deadly virus from ? I wonder . Any ideas people ? I’m only speaking specifically about Japan. We have wasted 2 years on fake SOE’S. Time to shut it down . Hard . Would slow the spread , allow the healthcare industry that’s on the brink to disaster to recover as well . Typical Japanese fashion of waiting for something bad to happen and then reacting. Time for proactive measures. Bad things have already been happening daily . People are dying . Hospitals are over crowded. Omicron IS as an variant in Japan. While it would be horrible news , I wish the jgov would go ahead and share the number of deaths of children in any age group from 0-19. But the FACT is , they don’t . But if they did , would y’all voluntarily change your selfish and dangerous behaviors? I doubt it . So lock it down . Jail the irresponsible. Send them to “ Camp Covid..” Deport the foreigners who refuse to follow hard rules . Hard times call for hard changes. If children getting sick is daijobu, there’s nothing except karma gonna wake you up.
Antiquesaving
Or just in Japan, seems you can't get your hands on one in many countries, in Canada you have a better chance of finding hen's teeth.
So it isn't Japan or the Japanese government's fault this time there is a worldwide shortage.
Good
That was me 11 days ago. Go ahead and get counted. Just have tissue on hand to pull through the boredom.
Steven Mccarthy
My bad , that illiterate sentence should say , “Omicron IS as deadly as any variant in Japan.”
TheTruthIsOutThere
klausdorthToday 05:09 pm JST
Oh, sorry, the nationwide is down to "just" 1.141, missed that one.
Well, we could also add around 100 patients in ICU in Tokyo that are not considered as severe because they do not need ECMO. So total should be more around 1250.
And more than 2000 aged 60+.
And more than 2000 aged 60+.
nonu6976
true, but other countries used up their existing supplies very quickly - Japan never had any to begin with (excluding airport usage) and never ordered any for the general public. What was Japan doing for the last 3 months when the cases dropped to 20-50 cases a day - why didn't they order any then knowing that omicron was on the way?. Japan is relying on local manufacturers who can't produce enough because they can't find enough workers (was on the news last night) Little old NZ just took a shipment of 36m tests last week because they ordered them 3 months ago.
Zoroto
11 deaths in Tokyo. RIP.
Zoroto
Don't feed. He is feeling good enough to be the first post...
SDCA
The government is going to hit that snooze button on their alarms again. Hopefully we get some sort of decision by this week because this is definitely a struggle for everyone who is working hard, especially those working in the food and hospitality business. We need to know ahead of time if we are going to A) extend the manbo B) call a full on SoE C) call it quits and have everyone return to normal with caution.
Zoroto
In Japan, it's simply not available. In Canada they are just hard to get due to demand. Big difference.
Akula
Looks like we have hit the peak and are on the way down.
Zoroto
What's a struggle? Just because the gov't declares it's OK, that won't change people's behavior. Proof of case, Sydney and every other place where they decide to open up (e.g. tourism for Phuket and Bali).
Antiquesaving
Simple, nothing absolutely nothing.
I believe that even those in charge came to believe their own propaganda on how Japan is special and did nothing to prepare because they truly see this as only a Gaijin thing, this is why Japanese could travel and return no problem, but non Japanese had several hoops to jump through if they wanted to travel or return.
So asking why not RAT, why the vaccine booster are so late/slow, etc... Just look at the false/contradictory information from the propaganda wing of the government.
Antiquesaving
Did you read?
Jexan
51 serious cases? Yawn….