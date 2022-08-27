Tokyo reports 17,126 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 17,126 new coronavirus cases, down 1,297 from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 624, down two from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,384), Hiroshima (4,498), Okayama (3,347), Gifu (2,975), Okinawa (2,898), Mie (2,731), Nara (2,293), Ehime (2,211) and Gunma (2,188).
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Liam Roberts
Before a certain troll posts huge increase in numbers, over 8000 down from last week in Tokyo and a 1000 in Okinawa. It would PAIN you to say an increase and huge numbers
Eleven
Okinawa looking good to me. No need for lockdown (unless Irish). Hope I no pain.
Eleven
Mods have pain fanboy syndrome?!!
Pickle
Nice, much smaller numbers.
Also not bad at all in okinawa! Though why we should even think about some speck of land hundreds of kilometers away is silly, it's like hawaii to the US.
sf2k
John Hopkins tally for Japan ( https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html )
Last Updated at (M/D/YYYY) 2022-08-27, 2:20 a.m
Total Cases 18,194,170
Total Deaths 38,565
Total Vaccine Doses Administered 311,980,293
28-Day Cases 5,834,895
28-Day Deaths 6,139
28-Day Vaccine Doses Administered 15,786,570
iraira
Before a huge troll posts, “Big one-day decrease…it’ll all be over in a few days.”, 17% increase in cases over the past 7 days compared to the previous 7 day period.
Stop trying to draw inferences off of one or two days of data which are subject to a variety of factors that make a single data point meaningless. The “….which is X less/more than the previous day” in the daily report is not helpful.