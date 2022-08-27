Tokyo reports 17,126 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 17,126 new coronavirus cases, down 1,297 from Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 624, down two from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (9,384), Hiroshima (4,498), Okayama (3,347), Gifu (2,975), Okinawa (2,898), Mie (2,731), Nara (2,293), Ehime (2,211) and Gunma (2,188).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

