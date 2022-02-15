Tokyo reports 17,331 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 17,331 new coronavirus cases, up 1,806 from Tuesday and down 956 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 2,540 cases were in their 20s, 2,900 in their 30s, 3,028 in their 40s and 1,692 in their 50s, while 2,163 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,809 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,444, up 41 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (4,580), Hokkaido (2,815), Gifu (984), Okayama (938), Mie (882), Shiga (866), Gunma (835), Okinawa (660), Niigata (616), Nagano (614), Toyama (571), Kagoshima (569), Fukushima (449), Kagawa (439), Ishikawa (414), Yamanashi (405), Oita (370), Yamaguchi (320), Ehime (261), Tokushima (251), Iwate (247), Miyazaki (247), Kochi (246), Yamagata (243), Fukui (222) and Akita (218).
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
18 Comments
CommodoreFlag
The downward trend continues.
as_the_crow_flies
So a now third of reported cases are school-aged, so let's .... close bars. It hasn't worked for all this time we've done it, so let's just keep on doing more of the same.
They completely shut down schools without proper scientific grounds in 2020, yet now there are scientific grounds for targeting schools and daycares, and Covid is letting rip in those workplaces, with children taking the virus home, infecting school staff, and yet they do nothing. Strewth!
Derek Grebe
Here we go - 20K by weekend.
John Noun
The photographers for these virus number reports love a photo of a crossing.
blue in green
This IS flu season, and many old people succumb to it, every year.
Time to downgrade this thing to common seasonal illness, dispense over the counter cheap, effective meds, and
let’s get ready for hanami season.
John Noun
Why? It's hardly the centre of life.
CommodoreFlag
Previous two Wednesdays: 18,287 cases and 21,576 cases
To those who downvoted me, does this not represent a continuing downward trend, (i.e., things getting better?)
John Noun
I didn't downvote you @Commodore, but maybe people are tired of the samey-type of posts?
CommodoreFlag
If that's the case, fair enough. I do feel that the fact case numbers have been going down over the past two weeks is something worth pointing out.
treble4punk
I wish people would understand this:
The virus doesn't ebb and flow like waves. When the numbers increase, people get more serious about precautions and take actions (wearing a mask correctly, avoiding gatherings, getting vaccinated) that reduce the probability of transmission. When the numbers decrease, people relax, go back to normal behavior which is reflected by increasing the probability of transmission and then the next wave hits.
Reckless
I think people are tired of everything. According to the link the number of tests is incredibly low.
ian
Why, because we had a record number of deaths yesterday?
Nihon Tora
@CommodoreFlag
If most of your posts are against lockdowns and restrictions, people on here will downvote your comment irrespective of the content - as if anybody cares anyway!
Thunderbird2
Have the boosters not been rolled out yet? Or are Japanese people cynical about the jabs?
Velius
Only 81 hospitalizations?? Can we stop this madness? This is not a real public health threat! When will the scaremongers be satisfied? Zero hospitalizations? Sorry that’s just not possible for any virus!
The media should also report normal influenza infection rates and hospitalizations. They might even be higher! Or are the covid PCR tests also catching influenza patients? It’s like the regular flu magically ceased to exist.
It’s just ridiculous. There is no endgame, apparently.
CommodoreFlag
That does seem to be the trend on this board so I suspect you're right. :)
JMin
Kids/Schools: For the last 2 weeks about every day my daughters school announces 1 to 3 new COVID cases among students. And each time they say that they have precautions of masks and some open windows, so they dont think anything needs to be done. School continues / the spread continues.
They dont even tell you in which grade the cases occurred, so not much a parent can do.
(Her school is about 400 students)
ClippetyClop
I was notified today that mine will be in late March. Want me to get an extra one for you?
smithinjapan
I love how they try and downplay it, especially in the J-media, going on about how "it's the ~th day since being lower than a few days ago.... (when it was higher than it's ever, ever been!)". It's like if gas goes down one yen next week they'll be talking all about that instead of that it's up 150% from not long ago and has been for some time.
TheTruthIsOutThere
Velius Today 05:32 pm JST
Only 81 hospitalizations?? Can we stop this madness? This is not a real public health threat! When will the scaremongers be satisfied? Zero hospitalizations? Sorry that’s just not possible for any virus!
The media should also report normal influenza infection rates and hospitalizations. They might even be higher! Or are the covid PCR tests also catching influenza patients? It’s like the regular flu magically ceased to exist.
It’s just ridiculous. There is no endgame, apparently.
Indeed your comments are no endgame apparently.
More than 1500 people in ICU nationaly because of Covid and also thousands of people also hospitalized for medium symptoms (you would not like to have it).
marcelito
So a now third of reported cases are school-aged, so let's .... close bars. It hasn't worked for all this time we've done it, so let's just keep on doing more of the same.
Spot on....beyond belief, TIJ.