Tokyo reports 17,331 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 17,331 new coronavirus cases, up 1,806 from Tuesday and down 956 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 2,540 cases were in their 20s, 2,900 in their 30s, 3,028 in their 40s and 1,692 in their 50s, while 2,163 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,809 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, up four from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,444, up 41 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (4,580), Hokkaido (2,815), Gifu (984), Okayama (938), Mie (882), Shiga (866), Gunma (835), Okinawa (660), Niigata (616), Nagano (614), Toyama (571), Kagoshima (569), Fukushima (449), Kagawa (439), Ishikawa (414), Yamanashi (405), Oita (370), Yamaguchi (320), Ehime (261), Tokushima (251), Iwate (247), Miyazaki (247), Kochi (246), Yamagata (243), Fukui (222) and Akita (218).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

