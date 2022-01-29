Tokyo reports 17,433 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 17,433 new coronavirus cases, down 198 from Friday and up 6,206 from last Saturday.

By age group, 3,893 cases were in their 20s, 3,249 in their 30s, 2,755 in their 40s and 1,694 in their 50s, while 1,916 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,151 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 22, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 734, up 37 from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,002), Hiroshima (1,356), Gunma (1,099), Okinawa (979 plus a further 225 cases among U.S. military personnel), Okayama (877), Gifu (815), Shiga (752), Nagano (591), Niigata (486), Kagoshima (483), Oita (448), Fukushima (440), Ishikawa (389), Ehime (357), Kagawa (331), Toyama (229), Kochi (186), Yamagata (170), Tokushima (163), Fukui (160) and Iwate (156).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





