Tokyo reports 17,433 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 17,433 new coronavirus cases, down 198 from Friday and up 6,206 from last Saturday.
By age group, 3,893 cases were in their 20s, 3,249 in their 30s, 2,755 in their 40s and 1,694 in their 50s, while 1,916 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,151 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 22, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 734, up 37 from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,002), Hiroshima (1,356), Gunma (1,099), Okinawa (979 plus a further 225 cases among U.S. military personnel), Okayama (877), Gifu (815), Shiga (752), Nagano (591), Niigata (486), Kagoshima (483), Oita (448), Fukushima (440), Ishikawa (389), Ehime (357), Kagawa (331), Toyama (229), Kochi (186), Yamagata (170), Tokushima (163), Fukui (160) and Iwate (156).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
klausdorth
All numbers increasing, no question.
I assume those in hospital are even more than Tokyo admits, since they only count those in ICU and on respirator.
Jtsnose
Remember to get fully vaccinated, means 2X - twice - 二回
Those fully vaccinated should get BOOSTER after 6 months, ブースター after being fully vaccinated.
For Those Seeking Vaccination Sites in Japan,
https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
コロナワクチン ナビ
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=en&tl=ja&u=https://v-sys.mhlw.go.jp/search/
zichi
Covid like the flu will need yearly jabs.
Lindsay
Australia has shortened the time for a booster to three months. Covid is here to stay. Everyone has to do whatever they can to prevent severe symptoms.
snowymountainhell
Many resist still. Many more will resist taking it anally.
nonu6976
Omicron will be well gone by the time most people get their boosters.
anon99999
Jtsnose telling people to get a booster. In case you are not aware you cannot get a booster without a coupon from the government. It is not a matter of wanting one as you simply cannot get one.
In many prefectures this means you cannot get the Coupon till AFTER 7 months from your second shot. After it arrives you can make a booking if one is available which might be weeks. (Perhaps some prefectures are 6 months and others still at 8 months)
nonu6976
Yes, there was that quote today by a doctor (reported in JT as well) saying he is visiting patients at home who clearly should be at hospital, who need oxygen, but were denied a bed. Of course Kishida/Koike are never asked questions regarding things like this - thats not allowed.
Zeram1
In this forum, I suppose one takes the 75% positivity rate whichever way that you see fit.
anon99999
Possibly reaching the limit of number of cases the limited number of testing will allow. This applies not only Tokyo but smaller prefectures too. They simply cannot do much greater numbers of tests which might show continued rise and instead will fluctuate around these maximums for awhile till they go down
bokuda
PCR tested in Tokyo 1/26 is 21,877.
When are we gonna reach a 100% infected?
Derek Grebe
75% positivity rate
My idiot boss got us all sent home again last week - second time this year - and another 2million cleaning fee for the office, at I'll bet you dollars to donuts that he will drag us all in again next week.
The man's an idiot.
zichi
Various forms of covid, just like the flu will be with us for decades.
Steven Mccarthy
Cue up the false/fake fact checkers . Omicron is as deadly as Delta . Everything is not peaches and cream. This is not remotely even close to the flu . Where are these 550,000 active cases ? Severe symptoms means on a ventilator. So how many people are there in the hospitals? We know there are some at home who should be hospitalized. Daijobu… not ! Trying to be positive. The only thing positive is the day infection rate and daily increase in deaths . The economy cannot be maintained as long as Covid is out of control and the naysayers continue to regurgitate their daily lies . This is not just going away. Here in Japan, we are nowhere near the peak . With the borders virtually closed , it’s time to make and enforce a real SOE. A REAL lockdown. Not the fake ones we’ve had over and over. Shut down public transportation. Forbid the ever famous daily meetings in a closed setting. Maybe if Japan would in FACT report the death rate from Covid in children, maybe just maybe the adults would start to act responsibly together. And those that refuse , deport them forthwith. And their partners too . Time to get real people.
bigfujiyama
"Various forms of covid, just like the flu will be with us for decades."
Maybe so. Some researchers think that the common cold evolved from a very old pandemic.
Saying that, covid isn't a cold or flu yet as some would like to imagine.
We are not in the endemic stage - small localized outbreaks - it is still a pandemic and we have to trust the science to get us through with the minimum of damage.
stickman1760
doesn’t really make sense to obsess about the number of cases when most who get it recover. Can we lead off everyday with number of hospitalizations, deaths? Those are the more relevant figures at this stage.
klausdorth
"..... when most who get it recover."
Little to nothing is known concerning the long-term effects at this time.
I can only refer to a US friend of mine whose daughter had COVID two years ago.
She still has to go to hospital at least once a week due to various long-term "side effects".
No, she is not obese at all, has no other underlying conditions and isn't in that so often quoted "age range".
Reckless
You all can have my booster. The show is almost over.
Blacklabel
The same can be said about the vaccine that people are taking just to still get Covid anyway.