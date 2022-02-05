Tokyo reports 17,526 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 17,526 new coronavirus cases, down 3,596 from Saturday and up 1,631 from last Sunday.

By age group, 3,055 cases were in their 20s, 3,194 in their 30s, 3,016 in their 40s and 1,619 in their 50s, while 2,053 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,530 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,134, up 35 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,464), Okayama (1,039), Gunma (811), Shiga (791), Mie (776), Gifu (725), Okinawa (595, including 84 cases among U.S. military personnel), Kagoshima (523), Fukushima (514), Ishikawa (502), Oita (388), Kagawa (332), Miyazaki (323), Toyama (320), Yamaguchi (286), Fukui (236), Kochi (220), Yamagata (195), Ehime (179) and Tokushima (174).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

