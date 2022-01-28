Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two people walk past a public awareness notice on social distancing in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 17,631 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 17,631 new coronavirus cases, up 1,093 from Thursday and up 6,839 from last Friday.

By age group, 3,946 cases were in their 20s, 3,407 in their 30s, 2,886 in their 40s and 1,654 in their 50s, while 1,925 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,165 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 20, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 697, up 160 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (3,745), Hokkaido (2,775), Hiroshima (1,599), Okinawa (1073 plus a further 135 cases among U.S. military personnel), Gunma (1,015), Nara (1,004), Shiga (978), Gifu (886), Okayama (845), Mie (671), Kagoshima (632), Nagano (586), Nagasaki (575), Niigata (549), Miyagi (547), Saga (468), Miyazaki (410), Oita (393), Fukushima (387), Ishikawa (362), Kagawa (342), Ehime (325), Aomori (316), Yamagata (230), Toyama (216), Fukui (213), Tottori (196), Kochi (174), Tokushima (160),

Dubious that Tokyo's hospitalised with severe symptoms is 20, yet nationwide the number is 697.

I don't believe that for a second.

7 ( +13 / -6 )

Shazam! What happened!!! They must have lost control of the testing quota.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

135 cases among U.S. military personnel

How many US military personnel are there in Okinawa exactly? Seems like they should have run out of new people to get infected by now.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Thomas GoodtimeToday  04:53 pm JST

Dubious that Tokyo's hospitalised with severe symptoms is 20, yet nationwide the number is 697.

Just a remainder, since 2020 April 27, Tokyo prefecture decided that only patients under respiratory supports (ECMO) are counted as severe. So people in ICU are not counted as severe.

7 ( +9 / -2 )

Up, up and away!

2 ( +6 / -4 )

How many US military personnel are there in Okinawa exactly? Seems like they should have run out of new people to get infected by now.

There are about 30,000 U.S. troops in Okinawa.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

3.9% until the 50% covid hospital bed threshold for Tokyo’s full “SOE”

5 ( +7 / -2 )

3.9% until the 50% covid hospital bed threshold for Tokyo’s full “SOE”

The 50% threshold refers to the total number of patients hospitalized for covid, not just the 20 patients who are in severe condition. There are currently 3,187 who are hospitalized for covid in Tokyo, which means they occupy 46.1% of the 6,919 available beds.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

The 50% threshold refers to the total number of patients hospitalized for covid, not just the 20 patients who are in severe condition. There are currently 3,187 who are hospitalized for covid in Tokyo, which means they occupy 46.1% of the 6,919 available beds.

Yes. 50 - 46.1 = 3.9%

1 ( +2 / -1 )

3.9% until the 50% covid hospital bed threshold for Tokyo’s full “SOE”

What does "full" mean? In reality, the only thing they should ask for is work-from-home for as many employees as possible. But we know that won't happen, as Taro san needs to be sitting at his seat, otherwise he may goof off reading manga or playing video games.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

20 People hospitalzed out of 17,631 + cases? Omicron seems to not be as bad as "they" once predicted. Get your Vaccines, wear your mask and stay safe out there Japan.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Pukey2,

up, up - YES, away, I don't think so!

Cases increasing big time, severe cases (ICU) same, it doesn't look good at all!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yes. 50 - 46.1 = 3.9%

My sincere apologies. I misunderstood your comment when I posted the numbers.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Expotential WitnessToday  05:19 pm JST

20 People hospitalzed out of 17,631 + cases? Omicron seems to not be as bad as "they" once predicted. Get your Vaccines, wear your mask and stay safe out there Japan.

Just a remainder, since 2020 April 27, Tokyo prefecture decided that only patients under respiratory supports (ECMO) are counted as severe. So covid patients in ICU but not under respiratory support are not counted as severe in Tokyo prefecture.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Dubious that Tokyo's hospitalised with severe symptoms is 20, yet nationwide the number is 697.

I don't believe that for a second.

Of course you don't...because EVERYTHING is a conspiracy and they are all out to get you. Plz stay in your bunker.

-5 ( +3 / -8 )

What does "full" mean? In reality, the only thing they should ask for is work-from-home for as many employees as possible. But we know that won't happen, as Taro san needs to be sitting at his seat, otherwise he may goof off reading manga or playing video games

Who knows really? It’s almost exciting to find out. It’ll probably be another load of nonsense.

My sincere apologies. I misunderstood your comment when I posted the numbers

Not a problem mate.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

20 People hospitalzed out of 17,631 + cases?

I hope you are not an ALT with these reading comprehension skills.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Rocket LeesToday  05:14 pm JST

The 50% threshold refers to the total number of patients hospitalized for covid, not just the 20 patients who are in severe condition. There are currently 3,187 who are hospitalized for covid in Tokyo, which means they occupy 46.1% of the 6,919 available beds.

Just a remainder, since 2020 April 27, Tokyo prefecture decided that only patients under respiratory supports (ECMO) are counted as severe. So covid patients in ICU but not under respiratory support are not counted as severe in Tokyo prefecture.

How can you imagine that Tokyo has only 20 severe when the rest of the country has almost 700 ?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

How can you imagine that Tokyo has only 20 severe when the rest of the country has almost 700 ?

Like the person above tried to explain, Tokyo is counting differently from the rest of the country.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

17,631 new cases only 2 of them in a serious condition.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

What exactly will be different in the SOE from the quasi SOE other than Koike pretending she is doing something. Will she allow the 100000 tests a day she promised were available but have never ever been carried out. And meanwhile on the news I see testing centers begging people not to be tested especially the young with mild symptoms as tests and materials are running out

3 ( +3 / -0 )

17,631 new cases only 2 of them in a serious condition.

Another Rhodes scholar....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

TokyoJoeToday  05:28 pm JST

17,631 new cases only 2 of them in a serious condition.

2 is for those under respiratory support. Many other covid patients in ICU but Tokyo refuses to count it as severe.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

5:30pm...the paranoid fearmongering mob are out again and praising the high number of cases.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

