national

Tokyo reports 17,790 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Tokyo on Sunday reported 17,790 new coronavirus cases, down 1,129 from Saturday and up 8,308 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 129, up 15 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,575), Okinawa (4,165), Kyoto (2,467), Shizuoka (2,409), Hiroshima (1,318), Nara (1,180), Oita (1,083), Miyazaki (1,026), Gunma (1,002), Gifu (989), Okayama (916), Miyagi (875), Wakayama (791), Niigata (775), Yamaguchi (772), Nagano (729), Ehime (718), Shimane (694), Ishikawa (679), Fukushima (600), Iwate (554), Fukui (537), Tottori (414), Toyama (413), Tokushima (366), Kochi (325) and Yamagata (252).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

At this rate everyone will be infected with this mild strain by the end of the year!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People has to chill the numbers are decreasing steadily.

Use double mask and gloves if you are afraid and stay home all the time. Anyway it is hot Japanese summer so no point of travelling anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Doubling every week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

