Tokyo reports 17,790 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Sunday reported 17,790 new coronavirus cases, down 1,129 from Saturday and up 8,308 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 129, up 15 from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,575), Okinawa (4,165), Kyoto (2,467), Shizuoka (2,409), Hiroshima (1,318), Nara (1,180), Oita (1,083), Miyazaki (1,026), Gunma (1,002), Gifu (989), Okayama (916), Miyagi (875), Wakayama (791), Niigata (775), Yamaguchi (772), Nagano (729), Ehime (718), Shimane (694), Ishikawa (679), Fukushima (600), Iwate (554), Fukui (537), Tottori (414), Toyama (413), Tokushima (366), Kochi (325) and Yamagata (252).

