Tokyo reports 17,864 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 17,864 new coronavirus cases, up 533 from Wednesday and down 1,027 from last Thursday.

By age group, 2,736 cases were in their 20s, 3,169 in their 30s, 3,117 in their 40s and 1,759 in their 50s, while 2,076 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,754 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,469, up 25 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,628), Shiga (1,262), Gifu (1,140), Okayama (888), Gunma (880), Mie (852), Okinawa (702), Kagoshima (598), Niigata (550), Ishikawa (518), Nagano (510), Kagawa (408), Oita (378), Fukushima (374), Nagasaki (362), Fukui (325), Yamaguchi (313), Ehime (279), Iwate (277), Kochi (271), Miyazaki (269), Yamagata (257), Tokushima (248) and Akita (201).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





