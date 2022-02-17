Tokyo reports 17,864 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 17,864 new coronavirus cases, up 533 from Wednesday and down 1,027 from last Thursday.
By age group, 2,736 cases were in their 20s, 3,169 in their 30s, 3,117 in their 40s and 1,759 in their 50s, while 2,076 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,754 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,469, up 25 from Wednesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,628), Shiga (1,262), Gifu (1,140), Okayama (888), Gunma (880), Mie (852), Okinawa (702), Kagoshima (598), Niigata (550), Ishikawa (518), Nagano (510), Kagawa (408), Oita (378), Fukushima (374), Nagasaki (362), Fukui (325), Yamaguchi (313), Ehime (279), Iwate (277), Kochi (271), Miyazaki (269), Yamagata (257), Tokushima (248) and Akita (201).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
24 Comments
Login to comment
Gilbert
Peak is over. Weeks stats is going down recently.
Zeram1
As a placeholder for all of the anti-vax rubbish that will surely follow in this forum:
“Japanese study suggests booster shots are effective against Omicron”
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220217_23/
Bobo
Max capacity Tests and case numbers are like my cars rev meter, redlining and valve bouncing down the street.
Northernlife
Just another day In Nihon..but hey dont drink after 8pm this apparently increases infections...
falseflagsteve
Numbers falling as predicted, severe cases and deaths will fall sharply in next few weeks.
There is no evidence of number manipulation by the government, it is a conspiracy theory.
ClippetyClop
Edgy, original stuff. Well maybe it was 2 years ago.
Elvis is here
Omicron is highly transmittable, and quite dangerous. Not being vaccinated is not only dangerous and foolish but completely irresponsible. You need nerves of steel to be running these days with the jabs.
That article, like the tonnes of others, will not be read properly and/or cherry-picked for particulars that support a bias misguided belief.
Frankly the au naturale don't have a sturdy leg to stand and have become quite comical.
Stay safe everyone!
Elvis is here
*without jabs
Jexan
Isn't having options great!
Not living in fear is not necessarily anti-vax. I am vaccinated but am fully against any kind of mandate or discrimination of those that make different choices than me.
I am glad this is an option for those who choose to get it. For those that choose not to that is their choice and to ridicule based on personal medical decisions is childish. There was also a recent Japan study that says Ivermectin shows an 'anti-viral effect'. Should it be used universally? No. Should it be an option, yes. as well a other therapeutics that have been recently released.
Very simply cases have dropped since the peak in early January and will soon be minimal. Learning to live with this virus means having many options in order to treat, minimize, prevent, etc...
Elvis is here
Call it what you want. I wouldn't say childish though. It suggests a limited vocabulary.
It is fine to opt out. I really mean that.But
Spreading misinformation continuously and choosing not to listen to what a majority of experts are saying in an effort to derail vaccines to justify your option is just wrong. Plain and simple.
Sven Asai
Everything is within expectations. They all chose no NoCovid and no ZeroCovid, so they by all logic of course get Covid and Covid above zero.
Ashley Shiba
First, I know first hand from a friend who works at the kuakusho that there is a huge shortage testing kits across Japan and that is why the selective testing. This friend told me the government believes that the numbers are so much higher and they are taking steps to try and reduce the number by running extra trains in the morning to keep the crowding down and asking people to stay home as much as possible.
At my school there are so many families falling sick with the COVID and or the Nora virus, plus I know personally of people who have gotten the COVID recently and or have the COVID. People who let their guard down and or do not believe it is that serious are the ones who are most likely to fall sick.
Take care everyone.
falseflagsteve
Elvis
The world is not black or white, people have reasons for what they do and it’s their private business. I am nit vaccinated but don’t discourage those having them especially the elderly, those with health issues and the obese.
Vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission.
Good
Some of you people just want paid time off. You are fooling nobody.
virusrex
That is the same rationale from someone that says he is not a smoker but he do not support any kind of mandate or discrimination about people that want to smoke anywhere and anytime they want.
What it means is that your argument have no value against the justification for requiring vaccination in order to avoid an unnecessary increase of risk for others. As long as a preventive effect can be found then vaccines can be made a requirement.
The "study" was the same old invalid "evidence" in cells exposed to doses impossible to reach safely in humans, it is not enough to contradict the evidence collected from actual clinical trials that demonstrate ivermectin has no effect in treating COVID, which is why it is unethical to offer it as an option, because the drug have well known risks that are not offset by any benefits.
bokuda
Tested in Tokyo 2/14 is 20,111
If you don't start testing in significative numbers, there's no way of controlling the spread of the pandemic.
virusrex
As long as people accept their "reasons" are irrational and can be demonstrated as wrong scientifically there is no problem, but the moment those people want to misrepresent false or misrepresented facts as reasons then this can actually mislead other people that actually want to be rational about it, which is invalid.
According to the science they do, the same as a good lifestyle prevents diabetes or hypertension or condoms prevent getting infected by STDs. Pretending something can only be called preventive if it stops something completely, perfectly, 100% of the time, etc. is deeply irrational and deceiving, reducing the incidence is enough to validly call something preventive.
Elvis is here
Falseflag
Do what you want. I'm all for people to make an informed choice. I'm all for the vaccine not to be forced on people. It is not being forced in Japan and I am very pleased. The Corona situation will pass with it without you and others who are unvaccinated to support.
But:
That refusal to admit what is fact and then deliberately posting such falsehoods is wrong (and trolling).
Gwylly
“There is no evidence of number manipulation by the government, it is a conspiracy theory.”
I couldn’t find this in the article or the comments today. Did anybody spot it?
falseflagsteve
Virusrex
The science to which you refer is deeply flawed, partly due to big pharma and their influence due to cash and political reasons.
The science you follow has failed all of us in this pandemic. People in America were told by the CDC that being vaccinated means no more masks. The world implemented lockdowns that did more harm than good based on the science.
The scientists and you both lied that vaccines were better than natural immunity.
The expert scientists in almost all nations predicted outlandish scenarios like an Olympic super strain, in the UK Chris Whitty stated that Omicron would lead to 5000 deaths a day, the lists are endless.
All the time being oblivious to or hiding the fact that losing weight, exercising, eating healthily and taking Vitamin D, especially if darker skinned would result in a massive reduction in deaths of all ages
Meanwhile we have Pfizer pushing the FDA with cash incentives to introduce an annual vaccine and vaccinate babies of 6 months old.
Not joining your cult and never will.
klausdorth
ffs,
predicting again? Case and death numbers falling (=declining) in the weeks to come?
I hope you're right, question remains, will it happen and how many weeks will it take?
Wick's pencil
They reduce symptoms, not infections or transmissions. That's what the data shows, when interpreted correctly.
drlucifer
I don't think the below article inspires confidence in the numbers that are released by the gov't
what a coincidence that it occurred in your city. 8 days 12,700 positive cases omitted from the numbers.
and part of the problem stems from the continuous reliance on fax machines to relay data.
大阪市、8日間で感染者1万2700人報告漏れ 入力追いつかず
https://mainichi.jp/articles/20220203/k00/00m/040/295000c
Express sister
Good to hear that someone named "falseflagsteve" is against cults.