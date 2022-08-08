Tokyo reports 17,884 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 17,884 new coronavirus cases, down 8,429 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 555, up four from Sunday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,884), Hokkaido (5,098), Kyoto (4,465), Okinawa (2,608), Niigata (2,441), Okayama (2,228), Nagasaki (1,915) and Gifu (1,612).
gintonic
Looks like we have reached the peak... serious case numbers seem to be more or less holding steady and not increasing rapidly too so that's good...cheers to getting back to normal soon.
Gaikokujin
Its nice to see the decreasing. I hope, already reached the peak, so now time to fall.
Derek Grebe
Let's see what happens after the O-Bon exodus.
Pickle
Bear in mind this is always the day of the week with lowest registered cases. By the end of the week though we should be able to confidently say the worst is behind us (barring any new nasty mutations and waves, though unlikely)