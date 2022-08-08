Tokyo reports 17,884 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 17,884 new coronavirus cases, down 8,429 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 555, up four from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (7,884), Hokkaido (5,098), Kyoto (4,465), Okinawa (2,608), Niigata (2,441), Okayama (2,228), Nagasaki (1,915) and Gifu (1,612).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

