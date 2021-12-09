Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 17 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 17 new coronavirus cases, down four from Wednesday and up six from last Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 26, down one from Wednesday.

Cases, cases, cases. With Omicron running through the population, you will soon see lots of "cases", however the number of hospitalizations and deaths will remain close to zero. Not that that will stop the endless news dribble about "cases".

why always to care about cases?

why informations is not like -today 2 people have died in Japan because of covid.

???

this is more important to know,so people can more relax and understand real threat is 2 dead from 120mil population.

how many people have died today because of health issues caused by obesity,high blood pressure,heartattack,cancer or any other reasons?this we dont need to know?why cant provide complex information?

i know that good headline sells article but enough is enough.

its time to go back to normal life and stop make people panicking and worry more than necessary!

If I suffer behind this keypad, think of the folk who lost their jobs through this farce. This count. Variants are as natural as the wind. And so another day. conscience is a dead leg, etc.,

