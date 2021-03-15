Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 175 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 695

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 175 new cases of the coronavirus, down 64 from Sunday.

The number (97 men and 78 women) is the result of 4,654 tests conducted on March 12. Fifty-one cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 327.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 695. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (76), Saitama (72), Osaka (67), Kanagawa (55), Hokkaido (54), Hyogo (33), Miyagi (20) and Okinawa (16).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.

Login to comment

Less than 4700 tests for a weekday number. Once again, what a joke.

vaccinated to date 230,542 people.

no one has been vaccinated over the weekend according to the Ministry of Health.

no one has been vaccinated over the weekend according to the Ministry of Health.

Is that a surprise? Why should anybody collect overtime pay? Not like there is a pandemic going on that's costing lives daily.

But then again, likely the bottleneck is not the restrictions in the opening hours of the vaccination centers.

No matter how you look at it, the numbers are going down, even if massaged by the government's testing regime. With only a tiny percentage of the country vaccinated, that is having very little impact on the natural curve of a pandemic.

The falling numbers must be really upsetting the fear mongers out there who seem to take a perverse enjoyment from high figures.

Gooch - so apparently you haven’t checked TV news in Japan recently, have you? The trend is going upwards, and the R rate is above 1 in several places.

Actually the decline in numbers is leveling off to be more accurate

the amount of disinformation posted here is stunning

Why do we only get Tokyo data? Are there no cases in the provinces? Is the risk of infection when traveling in remoter parts of Japan low?

VinkeToday  06:15 pm JST

Gooch - so apparently you haven’t checked TV news in Japan recently, have you? The trend is going upwards, and the R rate is above 1 in several places.

Forget the TV news. They exist to scare the bejeezus out of their viewers because it grabs eyeballs and therefore advertising money, so have a vested interest in frightening you. As for NHK, they're a government mouthpiece and should be taken with a handful of salt. If you enjoy being spoken to like a child, NHK is the place to go.

Fact is, the numbers in the major centers are wobbling around low levels, and are now almost non-existent in regional areas.

See here for a more accurate picture of what's going on.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

