Tokyo reports 175 coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 695

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 175 new cases of the coronavirus, down 64 from Sunday.

The number (97 men and 78 women) is the result of 4,654 tests conducted on March 12. Fifty-one cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 327.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 695. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Chiba (76), Saitama (72), Osaka (67), Kanagawa (55), Hokkaido (54), Hyogo (33), Miyagi (20) and Okinawa (16).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.

