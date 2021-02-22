Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 178 coronavirus cases; below 200 for 1st time since Nov 24

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 178 new cases of the coronavirus, down 94 from Sunday.

The number (101 men and 77 women) is the result of 5,197 tests conducted on Feb 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 76, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

5200 tests have been done in hometown in country in city of 6000 people in one day...just to note...soooo different speed and approach but yes "olympics" are around corner so must be less cases...day by day...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

