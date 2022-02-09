Tokyo reports 18,287 new coronavirus cases

Women along a sidewalk in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 18,287 new coronavirus cases, up 1,174 from Tuesday and down 3,289 from last Wednesday.

By age group, 2,899 cases were in their 20s, 2,997 in their 30s, 2,995 in their 40s and 1,759 in their 50s, while 2,105 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,157 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, up eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,212, up 71 from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,606), Okayama (1,131), Gifu (940), Gunma (892), Mie (880), Kagoshima (721), Okinawa (694), Nagano (690), Ishikawa (540), Nagasaki (485), Kagawa (414), Oita (391), Miyazaki (344), Kochi (286), Ehime (260), Yamagata (251), Fukui (224), Tokushima (186) and Iwate (175).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today