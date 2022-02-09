Tokyo reports 18,287 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 18,287 new coronavirus cases, up 1,174 from Tuesday and down 3,289 from last Wednesday.
By age group, 2,899 cases were in their 20s, 2,997 in their 30s, 2,995 in their 40s and 1,759 in their 50s, while 2,105 were aged between 10 and 19, and 3,157 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, up eight from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,212, up 71 from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,606), Okayama (1,131), Gifu (940), Gunma (892), Mie (880), Kagoshima (721), Okinawa (694), Nagano (690), Ishikawa (540), Nagasaki (485), Kagawa (414), Oita (391), Miyazaki (344), Kochi (286), Ehime (260), Yamagata (251), Fukui (224), Tokushima (186) and Iwate (175).
yakyak
Should be 20000 by Friday.
nonu6976
first time we are down week on week I believe - wouldn't be surprised if we are past the peak now.
klausdorth
Right, yakyak!
Concerning is also the increase in serious cases.
4 schools in the Matsuyama area had no lessons today (and in the days to come).
Wonder how many will follow this.
Only "good" point is the decrease compared with last week's Wednesday (actually it should be Tuesday).
Jexan
Nice to confirm we have peaked and serious cases are still very low. Now end the QSOE and open the border.
falseflagsteve
klausdorth
while we can expect case numbers to fall it takes a couple, if weeks until the fall is reflected in severe cases and deaths.
klausdorth
ffs,
so you agree the peak hasn't been reached yet, I assume?
One thing is for sure, the light at the end of the tunnel ..... well, guess you know what I mean.
as_the_crow_flies
I wonder which exact peak that might be - peak stupidity, peak ignorance, or peak misinformation? Judging by many postings like this on this site, it seems 'we' are still far from peaking in any of them; in fact they seem to be growing by the day. Sociologists and social psychologists in the future will have a field day with all the data about that on this site.
Simian Lane
strangely to some perhaps, i care far more about lots of other things, like where I can travel while I’m still fit, and who I will meet out spontaneously, walking around in a free society before I’m old
falseflagsteve
klausdorth
No, I don’t agree. Peak is case numbers is happening but sever cases and deaths will peaks 2 to 3 weeks later
Akula
A drop from last week. The virus has peaked, and watch numbers drop considerably over the next week or two.
gakinotsukai
It's called tests capping, this is how you create a peak
nonu6976
not sure why I am getting down voted for stating something that is very likely true.
a. The percentage increase from week to week has been getting smaller and smaller.
b. This is the first time the week to week count has gone down (and by over 3000)
c. This amount of time (4-5 weeks) matches what has been seen overseas (and Okinawa) before the numbers started going down.
You can argue the peak has been reached only because of limited testing (probably true), nonetheless there is a strong likelihood it has.
jder
Cases are down now compared to last week. The initial descent has started.
ADK99
Almost a third of the cases are among kids (0-19), who represent only about 16% of the population. On top of that, it's clear that a significant proportion of the adults got it from their kids. That being the case, it probably is time to stop leaning on the hospitality industry and let the restaurants and bars go about their business.
bokuda
@nomu6976
There is no peak, because the testing is near to non-existent.
The numbers are in a rollercoaster up-and-down in all craziness.
These 18,287 positives are coming from the 7,387 people tested in Tokyo on 2/6
Try to make sense of that!
Zaphod
yakyak
Probably more. A lot more, if there was more testing. We know the pattern from countries that are ahead in the curve. Omicon will infect everyone but put only very few in hospital. In countries ahead in the curve, infection and hospitalization graphs have completely decoupled. Another couple of weeks ahead with the media reporting ever more infection, and then a steep drop.
Jexan
Also peak fear and paranoia.
Jexan
which is exactly why case count is not the way to measure severity. It is by serious cases which as of today is 58. 58 in a the largest city in the world is a statistical zero.
SDCA
Is that so?
Welp, time to go home and watch the season finale of the Book of Boba Fett.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
No, I don’t agree. Peak is case numbers is happening but sever cases and deaths will peaks 2 to 3 weeks later
If one is a believer in "false flags" in this situation then I suppose one could predict that a peak and its fall were predictable outside of subsequent returns of data.
It may be wiser to wait for data that is widely verifiable.
CommodoreFlag
A peak in case numbers for Tokyo now would align well with the Okinawa model.
Foreigner In Tokyo
It's confounding to see this repeated ad nauseum. Do you people reside in Japan? If so, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from leaving. Or is the mantra just standard virtue signaling? I certainly can't imagine anyone having a vested interest in the border opening unless they work in a tourism-related industry.
My guess? It's virtue signaling. A bunch of foreigners making declarations about the sovereignty of Japan for the sake of making it seem like you care about people who made a decision to come here - a country that was already resistant to immigration before the pandemic - and are waiting to do so.
How about some fake sympathy for the local population? The people getting sick in droves and dying from COVID-19?Where's the compassion for these people?
Elvis is here
Mr Omi thinks it is peaking out. The increase in numbers seems to be decreasing it seems to me
Daily new infections in Japan may remain high after peak: top gov't COVID adviser
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220209/p2a/00m/0na/011000c
marcelito
Almost a third of the cases are among kids (0-19), who represent only about 16% of the population. On top of that, it's clear that a significant proportion of the adults got it from their kids.
Agreed.
That being the case, it probably is time to stop leaning on the hospitality industry and let the restaurants and bars go about their business.
What? Stop leaning on the artificial Jgovt scapegoat? No way.
ian
National effective reproduction number at 1.15 , Tokyo 1.14.
If graph trends continue in current direction we may hit 1.0 very soon.
Hopefully.
CommodoreFlag
I can sympathize with this sentiment in many cases where families are separated so I don't think it's just virtue signaling. However, I do think a strict border policy has been one of reasons that Japan has recorded such low fatality numbers compared to Western countries while managing without hard lockdowns.
TokyoJoe
Jgov need to immediately install doormen on all bars to stop these children younger than 10 from drinking alcohol after 8pm. 3157 somehow managed to sneak in and catch covid.
Foreigner In Tokyo
"The cases have peaked"... because an insufficient number of tests that were taken suggests it. None of you have the faintest idea what's actually going on, nor do the people in charge. Unless there is a legitimate sample size of tests taken, it's conjecture.
For all anyone knows, today's numbers represent 25% of the actual new infections. Maybe last Saturday's numbers represented 70%. Who knows! People opt not to get tested at public facilities for a variety of reasons. The key take away from any of this is Japanese people are catching Omicron and it's spreading.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Focusing on basic precautions largely makes sense.
The central question, for me at least, seems to be why the Japanese government will not restrict commuter flows and definitively cut down on transmission.
Instead choosing the quasi-emergency conditions restricting social venues only.
And giving a reason to divert taxpayer funds to these landowning establishments as their only pandemic measure. Other nations have not narrowed their focus in such a manner.
yakyak
!00 percent correct!