Tokyo reports 18,423 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 18,423 new coronavirus cases, down 4,706 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 38, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 626, down 11 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Chiba (7,318), Okayama (3,553), Mie (3,330), Nagasaki (3,237), Okinawa (3,015), Gifu (2,928), Fukushima (2,467), Tokushima (2,311), Ehime (2,261) and Gunma (2,229).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

