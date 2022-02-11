Tokyo reports 18,660 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 18,660 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Thursday and down 1,138 from last Friday.
By age group, 3,091 cases were in their 20s, 3,318 in their 30s, 3,215 in their 40s and 1,961 in their 50s, while 2,063 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,742 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,340, up 70 from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,505), Chiba (5,437), Hokkaido (3,683), Gunma (948), Okayama (941), Mie (776), Okinawa (643), Niigata (604), Nagano (577), Ishikawa (466), Fukushima (441), Oita (432), Kagawa (371), Kochi (310), Yamaguchi (300), Yamagata (262), Ehime (233), Akita (221), Fukui (219), Iwate (187) and Tokushima (173).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Thomas Goodtime
Hmmmm
Tora
JT what gives ? Literally a minute after official announcement! Impressive. Suppose this pandemic is good for getting eyeballs on screens. Likewise with all of the media.
But the thing is, the plebs are numb already. Don't care anymore.
Jexan
Another day of week on week decline. 3-4 wells from today is over
Zoroto
Thanks for the insight.
Zoroto
Yet you are here posting within 8 minutes of the article going up....
Thomas Goodtime
Don't start on me, mate :) I'm usually one of your supporters on here.
I actually meant to write a bit more. The hmm part was just the start of a comment that was focused on the fact that things don't seem to be changing here.
Zoroto
Got it. Thanks for the clarification!
klausdorth
Severe cases nationwide still up.
Guess with the 3-day-weekend not too much testing happened or will happen.
On the other side, if those cases really start to decrease, we can all have an easier life in the (maybe!!) not too far future. Hoping for the best!