Tokyo reports 18,660 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 18,660 new coronavirus cases, down 231 from Thursday and down 1,138 from last Friday.

By age group, 3,091 cases were in their 20s, 3,318 in their 30s, 3,215 in their 40s and 1,961 in their 50s, while 2,063 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,742 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,340, up 70 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,505), Chiba (5,437), Hokkaido (3,683), Gunma (948), Okayama (941), Mie (776), Okinawa (643), Niigata (604), Nagano (577), Ishikawa (466), Fukushima (441), Oita (432), Kagawa (371), Kochi (310), Yamaguchi (300), Yamagata (262), Ehime (233), Akita (221), Fukui (219), Iwate (187) and Tokushima (173).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

