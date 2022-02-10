Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 18,891 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 18,891 new coronavirus cases, up 604 from Wednesday and down 1,788 from last Thursday.

By age group, 3,032 cases were in their 20s, 3,171 in their 30s, 3,260 in their 40s and 1,911 in their 50s, while 2,150 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,998 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,270, up 58 from Wednesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (4,098), Okayama (1,090), Gifu (930), Shiga (915), Gunma (844), Mie (784), Okinawa (699), Nagano (657), Kagoshima (590), Ishikawa (546), Fukushima (463), Oita (455), Kagawa (369), Tokushima (330), Yamaguchi (326), Miyazaki (319), Kochi (300), Yamagata (232), Ehime (230), Fukui (200) and Iwate (189).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

