Tokyo reports 18,919 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Saturday reported 18,919 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Friday and up 9,203 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 107, up seven from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,068), Okinawa (3,904), Hokkaido (1,928), Nara (1,223), Gifu (1,208), Oita (1,097), Mie (1,063), Gunma (1,018), Ehime (940), Shimane (916), Miyagi (958), Nagasaki (912), Okayama (873), Nagano (815), Niigata (814), Yamaguchi (770), Ishikawa (618), Kagawa (593), Iwate (590), Fukushima (586), Fukui (520), Toyama (460), Kochi (427), Tottori (370), Tokushima (335) and Yamagata (321).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Larr Flint
Finally cases are going down!
Seems like 7th wave is about to finish soon!
Luckily I still didn't get my first shot.
Take care of yourself guys.