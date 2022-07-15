Tokyo reports 18,919 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Saturday reported 18,919 new coronavirus cases, down 140 from Friday and up 9,203 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 107, up seven from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,068), Okinawa (3,904), Hokkaido (1,928), Nara (1,223), Gifu (1,208), Oita (1,097), Mie (1,063), Gunma (1,018), Ehime (940), Shimane (916), Miyagi (958), Nagasaki (912), Okayama (873), Nagano (815), Niigata (814), Yamaguchi (770), Ishikawa (618), Kagawa (593), Iwate (590), Fukushima (586), Fukui (520), Toyama (460), Kochi (427), Tottori (370), Tokushima (335) and Yamagata (321).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today