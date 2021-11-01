Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 18 coronavirus cases

13 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, up nine from Monday and 11 down from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.

13 Comments
Those Abe masks did it.

Very few which means the pandemic is over...

I'm sure it will start edging up again as vaccines get weaker with time.

Yesterday it was 9.

Today it's 18 (still a very small amount, I know and agree).

I only hope it will not increase potentially in the coming weeks!

But once again: who really knows.

Those Abe masks did it.

If you mean the government handling of the Covid 19 issue you are correct. Japan is now the example to follow. Japan now has the lowest death rate, the lowest number of cases, and the highest vaccination rate. Soon the third round of jabs will begin. Take a look in the rear view mirror guys that is the world Japan is leaving in its dust.

Hopefully because of the low numbers they'll ease travel restrictions more.

> https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/11/02/national/japan-immigration-travel-quarantine/

100% increase in one day.

Now for a timeline on letting vaccinated travellers return.

Japan is now the example to follow. Japan now has the lowest death rate, the lowest number of cases, and the highest vaccination rate. Soon the third round of jabs will begin. Take a look in the rear view mirror guys that is the world Japan is leaving in its dust.

Oh, pleasssse.....give it a break Japan/ LDP fanboy, my home town / country has both a higher vaccination rate and lower death toll....Google is your friend if u wanna know more, not J-govt PR nonsense.

Take a look in the rear view mirror guys that is the world Japan is leaving in its dust.

Don't say such things. It tempts fate and simply isn't true.

It also creates needless arguments.

Stay safe everyone and have a nice week

Now for a timeline on letting vaccinated travellers return.

According to Nikkei's update, a new entry guideline will be announced this week, is supposed to be taken into effect this month. The quarantine would be shortened from 10 to 3 days for vaccinated visitors on business and study. The same may be applied for returners.

新規入国、水際対策を緩和　ビジネス目的なら待機3日に

https://www.nikkei.com/article/DGXZQOUA313C30R31C21A0000000/

