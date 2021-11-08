Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 18 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, down three from Sunday and nine more than last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, down two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 101, up one from Sunday.


Can we assume that the number of deaths, such welcome news yesterday, is not also zero today?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The number of deaths (if any) will be reported later at around 7 p.m.

Statistically ZERO cases in a population as massive as Tokyo. Things are going well. Go To Travel will start up giving a big boost to the tourism economy which will tide them over until they let foreign tourists in sometime next year. Slow and steady improvements.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I agree with joffy! It has been pretty normal since I came back to the office regularly, which started on October 1st.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

