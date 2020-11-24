Tokyo reports 186 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 186 new cases of the coronavirus, down 128 from Monday.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 38,197.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (53).
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 51, up 10 from Monday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
3 Comments
Larr Flint
Suppressed! Great job government! Squeeze and fight that virus, and numbers already down to 180 from 500. See guy I told ya!
Akula
I think this is the lowest it has been for a week or two. An anomaly perhaps.
cleo
On the heels of a three-day weekend, par for the course.
Zoroto
I predicted in the 200's yesterday, seems the number of tests have gone down to probably under 1000 (we will find out on Thursday).
Of course, the number of seriously ill jumped by 20% in one day, which is harder to control.
Martini
And number of tests unreported as of yet.
https://www.fukushihoken.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/index.files/021124sokuhou.pdf