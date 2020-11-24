Tokyo reports 186 new coronavirus cases

A group of people gathers in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Tuesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 186 new cases of the coronavirus, down 128 from Monday.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 38,197.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (53).

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 51, up 10 from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

