Tokyo reports 189 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 944

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 189 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,444 tests conducted on Nov 5.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,618.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (39), followed by 37 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 36, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.
Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 944. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Hokkaido (153), Osaka (140), Aichi (81), Kanagawa (79), Saitama (45), Hyogo (32) and Okinawa (30).
Seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
8 Comments
Zoroto
Sunday is 2nd lowest reported number of the week (Monday is 1st)
Last Sunday: 116
2 Sundays ago: 124
3 Sundays ago: 132
If you notice the pattern, the # of tests are very likely actually from the previous day (in this case Saturday) and not 3 days ago, despite how the government reports it. It fits the pattern much better and gives a somewhat sane positive rate with much less fluctuations day-after-day.
Not that the daily variations matter much. The 7-day average has risen from 656 to 873 compared to last Sunday. So it's an exponential growth.
carpslidy
bokuda
Looks like they limited the max number of the random number generator of the Excel sheet.
Zoroto
Not at all. I do would like to have an accurate picture of the situation, though, so that I can make informed decisions, instead of going by beliefs and "feelings."
To give an example, my company is slated to start allowing employees back once a week this month. But for me, I need to take the bus to get to my office. Currently, I don't feel reassured that it's safe, to be honest, so very likely I just won't go, as much as I miss my colleagues.
If I saw tens of thousands of tests per day with the current case count, that would be the best. But if the situation turns out to be bad and it forces the government to do something about it, e.g. because of the Olympics, that's much more reassuring than the current state of things. Maybe I am just unique in this respect.
Zaphod
Cases, cases, cases.... meanwhile nobody is dying of this any more. This is getting so tiring. We do not hear about "cases" of athletes foot every, why continue this?
Looks purely political to me.
Sven Asai
@bokuda Not necessarily, but some are now transferred to Hokkaido by a second daily worksheet randomizer. lol
Jimizo
Nobody?
James
I actually have to agree with @Zoroto. As I have a hereditary condition that makes me at risk for a covid-19 death. Also my Father in-law who is in his 70's recently had a heart operation so he is also high risk.
A larger number of daily tests and random tests would surely help us to see the situation better.
Japan is capable of doing far more tests per day but currently the only people who are being tested are people with symptoms and then only if they have had a high temperature for at least 4 days.