Tokyo reports 19,059 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Friday reported 19,059 new coronavirus cases, up 2,397 from Thursday and up 10,282 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 107, up seven from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,433), Okinawa (3,462), Shizuoka (2,242), Kyoto (1,941), Hokkaido (1,734), Kagoshima (1,599), Gifu (1,044), Oita (1,041), Mie (1,037), Miyazaki (1,009), Nara (993), Shimane (952), Ehime (857), Nagasaki (830), Tochigi (774), Okayama (756), Nagano (732), Ishikawa (704), Wakayama (632), Kagawa (487), Fukushima (472), Toyama (472), Tottori (401), Tokushima (298), Yamagata (240),

