Tokyo reports 19,059 coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Friday reported 19,059 new coronavirus cases, up 2,397 from Thursday and up 10,282 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 107, up seven from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,433), Okinawa (3,462), Shizuoka (2,242), Kyoto (1,941), Hokkaido (1,734), Kagoshima (1,599), Gifu (1,044), Oita (1,041), Mie (1,037), Miyazaki (1,009), Nara (993), Shimane (952), Ehime (857), Nagasaki (830), Tochigi (774), Okayama (756), Nagano (732), Ishikawa (704), Wakayama (632), Kagawa (487), Fukushima (472), Toyama (472), Tottori (401), Tokushima (298), Yamagata (240),
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Mr Kipling
Numbers are doubling week on week but the number of serious cases isn't problematic....
Be sensible but no need for panic measures.
Sven Asai
Those little life sucking vampires seem to have now got used to hot sunlight.
Monty
Amazing to see how successful the vaccine prevents or decrease the spread of the virus.
I know that the vaccine do not decrease or prevent the spread of infections, because I do see the reality.
But some other people do not...
Seigi
Infection is inevitable. Dying because of it is another story.
canigetawhatwhat
Elections done, so lets pump the numbers.
Elvis is here
Well, I might disagree. You don't see that hospitalisation is down. And you don't see that vaccinations might be responsible for that, at least.
Elvis is here
*a least partly.
Pickle
Serious cases are going to spike, they naturally fall a week or two behind an increase in registered cases as it takes a week or two of development of the illness to progress to a life threatening situation. That said, it's still going to be a tiny fraction of people who get sick, so those outside of risk groups should live as normal and use masks out of consideration on trains/subways/taxis or where you cant reasonably maintain a meters distance from strangers.
If or when the prognosis looks like hospitals are possibly going to be pushed to their limits thus risking substandard care to those with serious cases and so avoidable deaths - then the govt will come forward with recommendations or restrictions.
Until then there's no reason to heed comments from people pleading you to stay at home.
Monty
@Elvis
I just mentioned about spreading the infection only, NOT about hospitalization.
Of course I do see that the hospitalization is low, and I am very happy to see that.
Elvis is here
Excellent! May be you should have said that in your post rather than focusing on you pet-peeve.
Monty
May be you should have said that in your post rather than focusing on you pet-peeve.
Does that mean I do not get the Elvis approval?
Elvis is here
At this rate no, but if you stop whinging twice a day before work you might be eligible.