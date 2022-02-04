Tokyo reports 19,798 new coronavirus cases

Visitors walk near Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa district in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 19,798 new coronavirus cases, down 881 from Thursday and up 2,167 from last Friday.

By age group, 3,664 cases were in their 20s, 3,687 in their 30s, 3,391 in their 40s and 2,003 in their 50s, while 2,138 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,736 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,042, up 131 from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,543), Hiroshima (1,233), Shiga (1,129), Gunma (1,041), Okayama (1,041), Gifu (941), Okinawa (789, including 80 among U.S. military personnel), Mie (736), Miyagi (697), Kagoshima (685), Nagano (642), Fukushima (500), Oita (500), Niigata (496), Kagawa (369), Miyazaki (368), Yamaguchi (344), Yamagata (325), Ehime (263), Fukui (209), Kochi (202), Tokushima (192) and Tottori (119).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today