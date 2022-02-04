The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 19,798 new coronavirus cases, down 881 from Thursday and up 2,167 from last Friday.
By age group, 3,664 cases were in their 20s, 3,687 in their 30s, 3,391 in their 40s and 2,003 in their 50s, while 2,138 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,736 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up three from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,042, up 131 from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (3,543), Hiroshima (1,233), Shiga (1,129), Gunma (1,041), Okayama (1,041), Gifu (941), Okinawa (789, including 80 among U.S. military personnel), Mie (736), Miyagi (697), Kagoshima (685), Nagano (642), Fukushima (500), Oita (500), Niigata (496), Kagawa (369), Miyazaki (368), Yamaguchi (344), Yamagata (325), Ehime (263), Fukui (209), Kochi (202), Tokushima (192) and Tottori (119).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
12 Comments
Expotential Witness
Get your Vaccines, and do your part! If you wish not to be vaxxed, please do what you can to protect yourself and others! We need to learn to live with the virus. As with anything, there is strength in numbers! Have a good weekend! Get outside and enjoy it.
Rocket Lees
Having it above 20,000 wasn't a good look for Koike. But you can't exceed 20,000 if you test fewer than 20,000. Problem solved!
cleo
Reading the headline I thought case numbers had plummeted.
It should surely be
Japan reports 19,798 new coronavirus cases in Tokyo
or
Tokyo reports 19,798 new coronavirus cases
Still heading up.
Moderator: Quite right. Thanks for pointing out the error.
Bronco
There are over 8000 hospitals in Japan.
Statistically, about 1 in 8 hospitals has a single covid related serious case.
7 out of 8 hospitals have no Covid patients whatsoever.
Are we really in crisis territory with these figures?
Jexan
Good to see the week on week numbers slowing down. Peaking soon and then heading down like most countries. This combine with the low number of serious cases (41). We should be back to normal soon.
Zoroto
How does your second assertion follow from your first?
Elvis is here
If you don't believe in the vax, keep the info to yourself.
stickman1760
Should be “Tokyo reports…”
JT editors playing it for laughs
Expotential Witness
I agree! As I have stated several times, and my life has reflected this since the begining of COVID...We got to learn to libe with this. Just like we live with the Flu, and other issues. Stay safe out there! I wish you and your family the best!
hattorikun
“If you wish not to be vaxxed, please do what you can to protect yourself and others!”
If you have been vaxxed, please still do what you can to protect yourself
and others! You are NOT sterilized.
Tora
Likewise, if you are pro-vaxer. Also keep it to yourself.
Expotential Witness
This vax, no vax has really driven a wedge between people. Vax or no Vax, we are all humans and we all deserve to be respected.
hattorikun
“This vax, no vax has really driven a wedge between people. Vax or no Vax, we are all humans and we all deserve to be respected.”
couldn’t agree more!
Sven Asai
@Jexan That depends on the definition of ‘normal’. lol Everyone who grew up a few decades ago would even consider the pre-pandemic and still coronaless years already as very unnormal and nothing to wish going back for too. There were times and years when still everything was quite fine and the world and economic circumstances still intact. So for many it’s not a great difference now, pre-pandemic, post-pandemic… not a real big difference, only above the heap of shxxt another some smaller new heap of corona shxxt. Deliberately got used to, but nothing substantial gets really better if corona should disappear and even that is still not so sure.