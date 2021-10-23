Tokyo reports 19 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Saturday and 21 down from last Sunday.
It is the lowest figure so far this year.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 208, unchanged from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Under 20 but 19
Kobe White Bar Owner
How convenient with an election coming.
Zoroto
Truly a miracle. I don't understand how come it's not 0 at this point, since obviously not only the virus died out in the population of Japan, but also from those who are entering the country.
Can this be somehow related to the upcoming elections and the low approval rating of the party?
Jacko
I truly hope the numbers will not increase when we go vote or after that, numbers after the election will be crucial.
kennyG
As someone mentioned, it is better to disclose the number of cases out of how many tests at the same time
stickman1760
Are people freely entering the country now? My understanding is it’s still very hard to get into Japan hence all the students and tourists complaining. Maybe I’m wrong about that.