Tokyo reports 19 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, down 13 from Saturday and 21 down from last Sunday.

It is the lowest figure so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 208, unchanged from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

