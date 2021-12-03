Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 19 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, up five from Friday and up three from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 28, down four from Friday.

Increasing again? I mean, it's weekend, right?

I hope those numbers don't start climbing!

Finally want to live a (more or less) "normal life"!

Klausdorth

Yeah a huge increase, massive cause for concern. Hope the hospitals can cope.

@klausdorth

It is an increase of 5 cases from last Friday. Statistically, Tokyo has zero recorded cases based on its massive population size. It is very easy to live a "normal life" within Japan during the pandemic. You have freedom to travel within the country, shop wherever you want, visit whoever you want, and however many people you want to. You can enjoy restaurants and take in plenty of indoor and outdoor events. Covid is here forever so you are never going back to your exact 2019 lifestyle. There will be some differences but Japan will continue to push on. Just learn to adapt and make the most of it just like businesses have to.

