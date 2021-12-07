Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 19 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and down two from last Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 28, down one from Monday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Going to be a good Holiday Period for us here in Japan. Let’s all enjoy and spread joy and be thankful we aren’t living in the States or Europe.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog