Tokyo reports 19 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases, up 12 from Monday and down two from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 28, down one from Monday.
falseflagsteve
Going to be a good Holiday Period for us here in Japan. Let’s all enjoy and spread joy and be thankful we aren’t living in the States or Europe.