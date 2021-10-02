Tokyo reports 196 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 196 new coronavirus cases, down four from Friday and 186 down from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 88, down five from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 719, down 59 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

© Japan Today