Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 196 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 196 new coronavirus cases, down four from Friday and 186 down from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 88, down five from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 719, down 59 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good news! Keep going on!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Remaining “Cautiously Optimistic”. Continued personal safety & responsibility while thinking of our individual choices and how they affect others seems prudent.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It will take me a while to adjust to getting back to normal. I have become a kind of hermit.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo