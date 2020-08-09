Tokyo reports 197 new virus infections; nationwide total tops 50,000

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in a botanical garden in Tokyo on Monday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 197 new cases of the novel coronavirus, down from the 331 infections confirmed the previous day.

It was the first time since July 27 that the figure had dropped below 200, officials said.

Of the total, 197, or 56%, are in their 20s and 30s.

Monday’s figure brings the cumulative total for Tokyo to 16,064.

Across Japan, 401 cases were reported, bringing the nationwide total to over 50,000, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February.

Aichi Prefecture reported 100 new infections, Okinawa 52, Chiba 41, Hyogo 26 and Mie Prefecture 11.

In Tokyo, average daily new infections over the last seven days stood at 335.9, according to the city government, which has raised its own alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

Meanwhile, the number of patients in the capital with severe symptoms increased to 24 from 23 the previous day, according to the metropolitan government.

The city has requested residents to refrain from travel or returning to their hometowns for the Bon holiday season, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

It has also requested karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol to close by 10 p.m., which came into effect last week and will continue through the end of August.

