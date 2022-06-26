Tokyo reports 2,004 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 2,004 new coronavirus cases, down 156 from Saturday and up 382 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 40, up four from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,268), Hyogo (581), Hokkaido (550), Hiroshima (321), Kagoshima (282), Shizuoka (230), Mie (182), Ehime (165) and Okayama (161).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





