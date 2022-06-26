Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 2,004 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 2,004 new coronavirus cases, down 156 from Saturday and up 382 from last Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is three, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 40, up four from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,268), Hyogo (581), Hokkaido (550), Hiroshima (321), Kagoshima (282), Shizuoka (230), Mie (182), Ehime (165) and Okayama (161).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.


Other prefectures reporting high numbers were ... Hokkaido (550)

And zero corona-related deaths. For the second day in a row. It was two the day before that.

And it's almost always people who are in at least their 80s, who sadly were already elderly and frail and, frankly, very likely to pass away soon anyway.

In fact, I wonder how many were very close to death anyway, and just happened to hit a positive PCR test before they passed. Meaning that the corona had almost nothing, if even anything, to do with it.

My point? The COVID is like the flu now. The number of deaths related to it (miniscule) and the number of serious cases (only slightly less miniscule) simply do not warrant all this attention being given it.

Stop wearing masks (except in certain high-concern places like nursing homes) ... and stop giving us the daily exact COVID case count every day.

It's absolutely pointless, unless the goal is to continue the fear-mongering and to keep the revenue generating clicks going.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I rode on bikes with my son to a local park today which was not crowded. It was 35 degrees Celsius, and it is a bit frightening to see a good majority who still wear masks outside, in uncrowded areas in blazing heat. I wonder if heat stroke deaths will skyrocket because of the lack of common sense.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

