Tokyo reports 2,015 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,015 new coronavirus cases, up 487 from Tuesday and up 80 from last Wednesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, down eight from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (965), Hyogo (695), Chiba (504), Miyagi (347), Kagoshima (337), Nagasaki (246), Okayama (239), Aomori (230), Gifu (216), Miyazaki (202), Mie (193), Iwate (185), Ishikawa (178), Nagano (170), Gunma (168) and Ehime (150).

