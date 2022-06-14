Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 2,015 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 2,015 new coronavirus cases, up 487 from Tuesday and up 80 from last Wednesday.

There were no infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 53, down eight from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (965), Hyogo (695), Chiba (504), Miyagi (347), Kagoshima (337), Nagasaki (246), Okayama (239), Aomori (230), Gifu (216), Miyazaki (202), Mie (193), Iwate (185), Ishikawa (178), Nagano (170), Gunma (168) and Ehime (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

4 Comments
Oh, dear. Seems the doomsayers where right!!

Wasn't expecting such a high figure!

A huge jump in numbers just in Tokyo. Would be interesting to know the real figures though.

A new wave is on the horizon so even a slight lower dip is not the time to let your guard down.

Mask up, eat at home, drink at home, stay out of crowded indoor locations.

Feel free to go outside unmasked--that is obvious, but limit contact with non-household members.

Japan does not have a strategy to deal with Covid, so we have to protect ourselves and others.

Seems rather low.

Good news!

RIP to any dead.

