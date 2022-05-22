Tokyo reports 2,025 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 2,025 new coronavirus cases, down 1,292 from Sunday and down 352 from last Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is four, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 96, up four from Sunday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (662), Hyogo (603), Okayama (354), Fukui (280), Niigata (232), Oita (199) and Fukushima (181).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

