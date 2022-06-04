Tokyo reports 2,071 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 2,071 new coronavirus cases, down 40 from Friday and down 478 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 84, down two from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Okinawa (1,341), Hokkaido (899), Hyogo (820), Hiroshima (483), Chiba (477), Kagoshima (406), Gifu (397), Kyoto (355), Okayama (319), Nagasaki (295), Miyagi (274), Miyazaki (236), Yamaguchi (227), Mie (188), Shiga (187), Ishikawa (187), Aomori (185), Oita (183), Iwate (170), Ehime (166), Gunma (157), Nagano (155), Niigata (153) and Kagawa (150).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.





