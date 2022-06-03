Tokyo reports 2,111 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,111 new coronavirus cases, down 224 from Thursday and down 519 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 86, down six from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (1,230), Hokkaido (1,038), Hyogo (806), Gifu (425), Kagoshima (424), Okayama (326), Miyagi (296), Mie (214), Niigata (209), Ehime (208), Yamaguchi (201) and Iwate (170).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

