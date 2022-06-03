Tokyo reports 2,111 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 2,111 new coronavirus cases, down 224 from Thursday and down 519 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is two, up one from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 86, down six from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Aichi (1,230), Hokkaido (1,038), Hyogo (806), Gifu (425), Kagoshima (424), Okayama (326), Miyagi (296), Mie (214), Niigata (209), Ehime (208), Yamaguchi (201) and Iwate (170).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
8 Comments
Login to comment
Seigi
Who cares?
Sven Asai
Why don’t you care?
Elvis is here
I care.
Steven Mccarthy
The problem: Doesn’t matter if it was 100,000 or 2111 cases …. Since the beginning of the pandemic, too many people adopted a “who cares” attitude. It’s always been the same old broken record . SOE…. Waaaaaaa…. Quasi SOE … boo hoo….. border controls…. Waaaaa …. Vaccines…. Conspiracy theories….. tourism…. Waaaa…… mask on mask off …. Waaaaa…… it’s these mindsets precisely that have always been the problem…. The minority of anti anything and everything…. What’s most pathetic is the “who cares” about anyone else . I don’t personally know anyone who has died from Covid. But I care that people died … the vast majority of people have done everything we could and continue to do to help mitigate the spread of Covid….. so yes …. I care …. The current trend despite the dangerous minority’s habits are still on the right path ….
Elvis is here
WHO cares!
stickman1760
Who is this minority you speak of McCarthy? What are they doing? If you came to a big city like Tokyo or Osaka you would see that the vast majority of people have moved on and have resumed normal life, eating and drinking with friends. It’s only a small minority who are still sitting at home paralyzed by irrational fear trumped up by the media desperate to produce click bait. The rest of us have moved on. It’s got nothing to do with caring. Of course we care about anyone who gets sick from any disease.
Elvis is here
Stickman cares (even if he has "moved on")
stickman1760
I have moved on, I do care but I’m also curious about this mystery minority that is supposedly doing terrible things here in Japan.
Elvis is here
Glad you cleared that up.
I feel the mods are going to start caring pretty soon and clear the decks!!!
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Who cares?
Why don’t you care?
I care.
In Japan during this corona-virus age there has not been enough caring for the many poeple in dstressed circumstances, except f they are business owners and LDP cronies.
We need to still care for them in the pandemic as a majority have been left behind.
stickman1760
Possibly but I’m about to move on and go drinking. Have a great night all.